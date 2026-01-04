Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng has shared his thoughts on his recent move to Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

The 27-year-old joined Masandawana at the start of the season on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas in the United States. Since arriving, he has featured in three matches — two in the Betway Premiership and one in the CAF Champions League, where he scored against Nigerian club Remo Stars in the Preliminary Stage.

Ntsabeleng described signing with Sundowns as a key milestone in his career and expressed excitement about his future at the club, highlighting the team’s high level of professionalism.

“Coming back to Sundowns marks an important moment in my career,” Ntsabeleng told Sundowns Magazine.

“Representing one of Africa’s top clubs is an honor, and I’m eager for what lies ahead. The professionalism here — from the coaching staff to my teammates — is truly motivating.

“Being back feels like home, and it pushes me to give my best every day, continue learning, and make meaningful contributions to the team’s success both on and off the field.”

