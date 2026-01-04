Hugo Broos Explains Why Bafana Bafana Were Knocked Out of AFCON 2025 by Cameroon
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed disappointment as he felt his team was unlucky not to claw back a result in their Round of 16 clash with Cameroon on Sunday evening.
South Africa had been aiming for a spot in the quarter-finals but fell short, with Junior Tchamadeu and Michel Kofane’s goals sealing a narrow 2-1 loss and ending Broos’ side’s 2025 AFCON journey.
The 73-year-old manager lamented the missed opportunities earlier in the game, believing his team still had a chance to secure a draw.
“We started the match strongly and created clear chances. If we had converted one of them, I believe the game could have gone our way,” Broos told SABC Sport after the match.
“I was satisfied with our first-half performance, so we planned to continue that momentum in the second half. But after a few minutes, we conceded the second goal, which was unfortunate, because then we needed two goals to level.
“We had opportunities to score those goals and even earn a draw, but today just wasn’t our day.”
