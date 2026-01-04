Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed disappointment as he felt his team was unlucky not to claw back a result in their Round of 16 clash with Cameroon on Sunday evening.

South Africa had been aiming for a spot in the quarter-finals but fell short, with Junior Tchamadeu and Michel Kofane’s goals sealing a narrow 2-1 loss and ending Broos’ side’s 2025 AFCON journey.

The 73-year-old manager lamented the missed opportunities earlier in the game, believing his team still had a chance to secure a draw.

“We started the match strongly and created clear chances. If we had converted one of them, I believe the game could have gone our way,” Broos told SABC Sport after the match.

“I was satisfied with our first-half performance, so we planned to continue that momentum in the second half. But after a few minutes, we conceded the second goal, which was unfortunate, because then we needed two goals to level.

“We had opportunities to score those goals and even earn a draw, but today just wasn’t our day.”

