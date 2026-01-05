Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana, has shared his thoughts on the team’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations following their loss to Cameroon.

South Africa bowed out of the tournament after a 2-1 defeat to the Indomitable Lions in Sunday night’s round of 16 encounter.

Despite the result, Broos found positives in his team’s first-half performance, especially after implementing four changes from the squad that beat Zimbabwe.

“You know, after halftime you get a second goal so quickly then that cuts the legs in the way of speaking and then we went on and fight for it, we had chances, we could’ve scored earlier 2-1 and then get the 2-2 and you saw what happened in the last ten minutes.

“We just kicked the ball in front and they defended well and ok it’s a disappointed certainly for everyone of us but I can’t be unhappy with the game we played today."

