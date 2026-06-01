Six players left out of Bafana Bafana's final World Cup squad have received an unexpected boost

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has stepped in following the disappointment of the final squad announcement

The development comes as South Africa continues preparations for its tournament opener against Mexico

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President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with the six players from Bafana Bafana who were dropped. Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that the players will travel to the World Cup. Image: Nomceba Mhlauli

Source: Twitter

South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has announced that six players left out of Bafana Bafana's final FIFA World Cup squad will still travel to Mexico for the team's opening match against the hosts.

The decision means Brandon Petersen, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Monyane, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel will join the travelling party despite not making coach Hugo Broos' final 26-man squad. The players are expected to attend South Africa's Group A opener against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June 2026.

Gayton McKenzie backs excluded Bafana stars

According to iDiski Times, McKenzie confirmed that the trip would be funded through a partnership with South African sportswear brand Old School.

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Speaking about the decision, the minister said the six players had made significant sacrifices during the qualification campaign and deserved recognition.

"These six men trained, sacrificed and prepared with the same dedication as every player in that squad," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the six players had played an important role in Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey and that the difference between making the final squad and missing out was very small. He said it would be unfair for their contribution to be forgotten simply because they did not make the final cut.

"They deserve to be there, and they deserve to see what they helped build."

Hugo Broos' difficult selection decisions

The six players were part of Broos' provisional 32-man squad but narrowly missed out on selection when the final 26-man squad was announced.

McKenzie acknowledged the disappointment they would have felt after coming so close to achieving their World Cup dream. He said difficult selection decisions were part of elite sport, where some players celebrate while others are left heartbroken.

However, he stressed that their omission did not diminish the role they had played in Bafana Bafana's journey. McKenzie added that they remained an important part of the national team family and deserved recognition for their contribution.

Visa delays add to Bafana travel concerns

The announcement comes at a time when Bafana Bafana's travel arrangements have faced complications.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) recently confirmed that visa-related challenges forced changes to the team's travel schedule, delaying their departure to Mexico.

Despite the setback, preparations for the tournament continue ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Mexico on 11 June.

Gayton McKenzie explains why dropped Bafana stars deserve Mexico trip. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Six players remain part of the Bafana family

McKenzie stressed that the entire nation should rally behind both the players selected and those who narrowly missed out.

"We go to Mexico as one nation. There will be 26 deserving players in the squad and six more equally special ones in the stands. All of them are Bafana Bafana."

The move ensures that the six players who contributed during the qualification process will still be present for one of the biggest moments in South African football history, even though they will not feature on the pitch.

Hugo Broos sends Mofokeng warning before World Cup

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos urged fans to be patient with rising star Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of South Africa's World Cup opener against Mexico.

While praising the Orlando Pirates midfielder's talent, Broos insisted the 21-year-old should not be expected to carry the national team on football's biggest stage, saying supporters must allow him time to continue developing.

Source: Briefly News