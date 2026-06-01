A man bearing a striking resemblance to President Cyril Ramaphosa sent South Africa into a frenzy after an Instagram video showed him dancing at what appeared to be a Bafana Bafana send-off ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA.

"Uncle Cereal" enjoying himself with some dance moves. Images: Lyga

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted by Instagram user Lyga on 30 May 2026, spread rapidly online as Mzansi struggled to tell the two apart.

The video, captioned as a send-off for the national team, showed the Ramaphosa lookalike cutting shapes with serious presidential energy. South Africa is heading to its first World Cup since the iconic 2010 tournament on home soil.

Mzansi could not believe their eyes

The comments section turned into a comedy club almost immediately. People flooded the post with shock and laughter at just how much this man resembled “Cupcake,” as the president is affectionately known. Some viewers were completely convinced they were watching the real thing.

One person wrote that they genuinely thought it was ‘uncle Cereal’, referencing another popular nickname for Ramaphosa. Others tagged their friends to see if they had also been fooled by the resemblance. The post racked up thousands of reactions from people who could not get over the likeness.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 tournament was a massive moment for South African football. The country last appeared at a World Cup in 2010, making this qualification a historic milestone for the nation and its fans.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News