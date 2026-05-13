President Cyril Ramaphosa trended after he made a light-hearted joke during a formal visit to an industrial plant

The moment was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers feeling a mix of amusement and nostalgia as they watched the President interact with young interns

Social media users shared witty observations, with many joining in on the joke, while others praised the youth development initiative

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President Cyril Ramaphosa was seen teasing a young female learner in industrial workwear. Image: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his humorous side after he jokingly accused a local industrial plant of ‘child labour’ upon meeting the youngest recruits.

The clip was shared by a TikTok user @athigeleba on 13 May 2026, attracting hundreds of comments from viewers who were impressed by the president’s humility.

The president was visiting the Hillside Aluminium smelter in Richards Bay, a key site for South Africa’s industrial sector. The visit formed part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations for the Hillside Aluminium plant. As he walked through the facility, he stopped to chat with two young women who were part of the learnership programme. Upon seeing how young one of the learners was, Cyril paused and jokingly remarked that it was child labour, cracking everyone in the room.

The visit to Hillside Aluminium

He then moved on to more serious matters, questioning young women about their academic backgrounds. One revealed she was fresh out of school, while another explained she had studied engineering at Wits University. In TikTok user @athigeleba's video, Cyril praised their ambition, noting that the plant was the best place for professionals to grow.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the president’s humorous side

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who discussed the visit. Many were impressed to see young women being given a skill and noted how it would benefit them later in life. Some were more interested in joining the program, noting that the video motivated them. Others praised the president’s approachable nature, noting that his ability to joke with the youth made him feel more like a relatable elder than a distant politician.

The President jokingly questioned the age of the learner while visiting Hillside Aluminium. Image: @athigeleba

Source: Getty Images

User @Karabo K commented:

"Athi, I know we haven't met, but since I met you in 2017, and they say connections get you employment, so please, whenever you go to these mining companies, remember me and talk to the engineers that I know you."

User @12345kkkk shared:

"Please tell Ntate that we love him and are on his side, and he should avoid the noise. He has done great things for the country, and we love him."

User @ayanda__ added:

"I failed an interview for this learnership. I glitch every time I think about it."

User @John Deo said:

"Someone studied for a position, someone came straight from high school for😭 a whole mathematics problem."

User @user76131461243032 added:

"You're blessed girls for working there!"

User @Blessed&Highly favored🇿🇦 commented:

"The best thing is starting when you're still young 😂🥰. They'll be one of the best employees in future for the organisation 🥰with all the experience and exposure they'll get through the years👌."

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Source: Briefly News