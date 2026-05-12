South African police officers surprised an American traveller on his 91st day of skating to Cape Town by stopping to offer encouragement

The heartwarming video was shared on Facebook, leaving locals feeling proud of the officers' humility and friendly nature

Social media reactions pointed out the contrast between the approachable SAPS officials and international law enforcement experiences

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A police officer was seen interacting with an American traveller on the side of a highway before jumping on a skateboard. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

An American skateboarder’s long-distance journey across South Africa took an unexpected turn when a police van pulled him over for a one-of-a-kind encounter.

The clip was shared by Facebook user Jason Vanporppal on 11 May 2026, attracting massive views and comments from locals who assured the skateboarder that our police were a different kind.

While driving, the police saw the man skating on the side of the road and slowed down to speak with him. After asking him where he was going, the American man told them he was headed to Cape Town. Shocked to hear how far he still had to go, the officers wished him a safe journey as he continued on the 91st day of his skating trip to Cape Town.

The officers pull over to learn to skate

The moment soon turned heartwarming when the kind officers stopped by the side of the road and closely interacted with the creator. One cop even attempted to skate, and when he saw that he couldn't, he decided to do it while sitting. The whole exchange left Facebook user Jason Vanporppal touched by the officers' humility, adding that he thought they were going to pull over and tell him to get off.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the friendly police officers

The clip went viral, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that loved the interaction. Many viewers assured the skateboarder that South African police officials were some of the kindest in the world, noting that they never stop a person to instil fear; instead, they stop to check if they are ok. Some noted that if the man had been stopped by American police, chances were that the interaction wouldn't have ended the way it did. One user shared that she was a fan of the skateboarder. She added that he brings joy to her feed and thanked him for loving Mzansi.

The lighthearted moment was praised by many viewers who assured the skateboarder of the humility of the South African people. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

User @Chris Mudzonga said:

"If it were American police, it would have been a different story."

User @Cyril Phaswana added:

"Whenever police approach you in South Africa they just want to make sure you are safe, bro. Don't panic."

User @Matt Rand commented:

"South Africans are friendly and welcoming. It's only when our people are taken advantage of that we see the trouble we are facing now."

User @Jackie Davies shared:

"You bring so much joy and positivity to my feed! Thank you for loving our country."

User @Aminah Ndawo commented:

"Our police are the coolest in the world, yep!"

User @Shalom Mnyandu said:

"Now this is when humans are just human."

3 Briefly News articles about Americans in Mzansi

An American skateboarder travelling across African countries sustained multiple injuries during the South African leg of his journey, and locals pulled up to attend to his wounds.

A traveller from America cautioned tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City and advised them not to visit the city if they have a limited budget.

A USA entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Ironman Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.

Source: Briefly News