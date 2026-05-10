A KZN animal rescuer and her husband stepped in after spotting a roadside worker carrying a tiny kitten he planned to take home for food

The kitten was handed over after R50 changed hands, and is now safe and recovering in the care of the Monkey Helpline team

People were emotional about the rescue, with some praising the couple's quick thinking and others raising questions about hunger and poverty in South Africa

A man carrying a kitten. Images: @carol.booth.1884

Source: Facebook

A tiny kitten in KwaZulu-Natal came very close to a grim fate before a chance encounter on the roadside changed everything. Monkey Helpline co-founder Carol shared the story on 8 May 2026. She showed several photos of the little striped kitten, small enough to sit comfortably in the palm of a hand, with what looked like tears in one eye.

Carol explained that she and her husband Steve were on their way to fill up the rescue vehicle when Steve noticed a worker on the roadside holding a small creature. He turned the car around immediately. When he reached out and took the kitten, he asked the man where he was taking it. The man's response was one word:

"Nyama."

He was taking it home to eat.

Steve told him he couldn't do that and that he was confiscating the kitten. The man held on. Steve held on too. Eventually, Carol reached into her bag and offered R50 to the man to buy food instead. He let go of the cat, took the money and walked away.

The Monkey Helpline, based in KwaZulu-Natal, relies on donor support to keep its rescue vehicle on the road. Without those donations, Carol says rescues like this one simply wouldn't happen.

Eating cats and dogs in South Africa?

While eating cats is not common in South Africa, it does happen in some communities. This is especially true for people experiencing severe food insecurity. According to Four Paws, the eating of domestic animals happens more in certain parts of Asia. In South Africa, cases are more isolated and are linked to extreme hunger.

See the Facebook post below:

People spooked by the KZN kitten rescue

People responded with a mix of relief, heartbreak and debate on @carol.booth.1884's Facebook page:

@faiza.ismail.792 said:

"God definitely sent you. They were going to eat him. So grateful to you both."

@ninavilapouca wrote:

"So glad you came along when you did. On the other side, it's heartbreaking that people are so hungry they're reduced to eating domestic animals."

@shaz.anderson.140 said:

"Oh my, to think that cute kitten was going to be eaten. I would rather starve than harm an animal. Thank you for giving this cat a chance at life."

@priscilla.shovlin added:

"Scary to think cats are being eaten now. Keep your pets safe, people."

@diana.dreboldt wrote:

"Yet people carry on having babies even though they cannot feed them. A very sad state the country is in."

A kitten with tears in its eyes. Images: @carol.booth.1884

Source: Facebook

More animals that got SA interested

Source: Briefly News