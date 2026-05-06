A crocodile was spotted swimming in a dam in the Eastern Cape during the evening, prompting locals to express concern over the predator’s presence

The video was posted on the TikTok platform, leaving viewers shocked and fearful following recent attacks in the country

Social media users flooded the comments section in disbelief, questioning how the reptile ended up in the dam and where it had been hiding

Eastern Cape residents questioned the existence of crocodiles in the region. Image: @dis_ek_jeanetjie

Source: TikTok

A sighting of a crocodile swimming in a local dam sparked widespread alarm among residents following a recent, fatal attack in Mpumalanga.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @dis_ek_jeanetjie on 5 May 2026, where it gained many comments from viewers, including locals living in the area, who expressed their unhappiness.

The reptile was filmed moving in the dam, believed to be the Willow in the evening. The creator, @dis_ek_jeanetjie, jokingly called for people to keep their animals indoors.

The new fear of crocodiles in Mzansi

The video shared by TikTok user @dis_ek_jeanetjie comes days after a 59-year-old businessman's remains were recovered in the stomach of a crocodile in Mpumalanga, after he went missing for four days. The news sent Mzansi into shock, and many were praying for the deceased's family. It was later reported that the euthanised crocodile might have killed six people before the man's death.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the crocodile sighting

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who discussed the crocodile sighting. Many viewers were in disbelief and noted that they were not aware of crocodiles in the dam. Some wondered if the predator was pushed by the rain into the area, asking where it could have been hiding all along. Other stunned users said they only thought the animals were found in crocodile rivers.

Many viewers were hoping that the crocodile sighting was just a prank. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @ Kirsty TillaQ said:

"Holy moly! I thought those were in the crocodile rivers 😳."

User @your_boy_ethan added:

"No, you're lying, please tell me you're joking 😭."

User @LIONESS shared:

"It's in Uitenhage/Kariega Willow Dam."

User @tatsu ✪ said:

"This is getting out of hand now."

User @patyutyu🇿🇦 joked:

"I'm worried about my neighbour, he woke up, and his Lacoste t-shirt was missing the crocodile. He bought it at Traduna Mall."

User @ ezidliumzi masakhaneni asked:

"Did the crocodile come down with the rain? If not, where was it hiding all along?"

3 Briefly News articles about crocodiles

A member of the team that airlifted the crocodile suspected of eating a 59-year-old man shared that, after the animal was euthanised, they found six more pairs of shoes in its stomach, leading them to suspect it may have taken more lives.

A local woman has retracted her call to boycott the Pretoria Zoo after a meeting with the management team to discuss how to get it into its former state and how they could better care for the 75-year-old crocodile in the vicinity.

A young woman tried crocodile meat for the first time and said it had a similar taste to fish, leaving social media users curious to try it.

Source: Briefly News