An experimental young lady decided to try carnivorous meat with her man and shared her experience online

The babe posted a video of the meat and how she prepared it on her TikTok account

The post attracted comments from people who weren't willing to try it and some who were keen to know how it tasted

A babe shared a video of herself preparing crocodile meat that she got from Food Lover's Market. Image: @sphesihlexulu04

Source: TikTok

A local hun had Mzansi peeps in disbelief after consuming one of the deadliest reptiles in the world bought at a local food store while chilling with her man.

The lady whose TiTok user handle is @sphesihlexulu04 shared how she prepared the meat on the video streaming platform, gaining 297K views and over 1K comments.

The meat that got Mzansi concerned

In the clip, @sphesihlexulu04 holds a tray of crocodile meat at Food Lover's Market, priced at R79,45. After buying it, she gets home and puts spices on it before putting it on the stove and frying it until golden brown.

Watch the video below:

Crocodile meat debate gets snappy

After watching the clip, over 1K social media users took to the comment section to share conflicting views. Some were shocked that people were eating crocodile meat, and others shared that it was famous for removing love spells cast by others on their partners.

User @Moony Loons asked:

"Why are we eating carnivores ??😭Hai siyaya nakwi ngonyama mos (No, we'll soon be eating lions)."

User @RAYNALD said:

"I will never eat reptiles 👐"

User @alcajoe added humour:

"I will buy it for my neighbour. He is always washing dishes, cleaning windows, moping while the wife is watching wrestling 😏"

User @Rea confessed:

"I bought it, but never had the nerve to cook it 😩 I threw it away."

User @Tlhobogang Maluleke shared:

"It's so delicious. Tastes like chicken mixed with a bit of fish👌🏿 with like a pork texture. Love it."

User @DezMelody added:

"I would never eat anything that eats human🤣🤣🤣"

SA man gets R2.5K fine after being found with crocodile meat

In another Briefly News article, a man received a fine of R2.5K after his fridge was found with a crocodile, hyena, and monkey.

The 53-year-old angered Mzansi peeps, who shared that his actions deserved a more brutal punishment than the amount he got.

Source: Briefly News