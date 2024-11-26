A local hun had members of the online community rolling in laughter, sharing a clip of herself working like a man

The lady's video was shared on TikTok, gaining massive popularity as social media users took guesses on why she was performing job

Mzansi men were quick to comment, jokingly saying their women should not see the clip and plan to do bad things to them

A woman dug a hole like a man and shared her video online, and SA was entertained. Image: @smahmsibi

Women are starting to take matters into their own hands, proving that they are capable of doing jobs that were previously seen as for men.

A lady shared an amusing video of herself doing a man's job, now popular among men, on her TikTok account under her user handle @smahmsibi.

When hard labour turns into entertainment

The viral clip shows the woman standing inside a hole she dug using a pick-axe to make it deeper. She captioned the video with a Zulu line translated to:

"No man who will be reprimanded twice here."

Watch the video below:

The lady's video entertains Mzansi

The clip left many social media users in stitches, and over 2.1K gents and huns took to the comment section to share their amusement. Women joked about asking for tips, and men were scared their women might get ideas to bury them in holes.

User @prudencendlovu32 said:

"President we woman conference ka 2025🥰."

User @Thandz89 commented:

"How much are tutorials oe ngeke phela🥺."

User @SibongileCindySime shared:

"😂This comments 😂 Men are scared, women are supporting... 😂😂😂I love this country."

User @zozo added:

"We drove to the cemetery, and I told him that konje oclever balele laaa and ngeke baphinde bavuke."

User @abby_tshuma_mbuyisa asked:

"😂😂😂You dug all that for content? 😂😂😂 You’re my hero."

Bus driving hun impresses SA

In another Briefly News article, a lady working as a bus driver impressed the online community members after sharing a video of her typical day at work.

The babe was captured turning in a corner to pick up school kids from a local bus station, leaving SA peeps impressed at how easy she made driving the bus look.

