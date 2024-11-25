A young gent had social media users rolling with laughter after sampling a modern version of a popular Maskandi song

The guy shared the song in a TikTok video that went viral, reaching 1.3M views

Mzansi peeps could not contain their laughter, taking to the comment section to thank the gent for putting a smile on their faces

Our local people have mastered using social media platforms such as TikTok to entertain others with amusing content and viral dance challenges created using proudly South African songs.

A local guy with the TikTok user handle @troysheperds created content using his private school privileges that got many rolling in laughter on the video streaming platform.

The Maskhandi music version that went to a private school

The clip shared by @troysheperds starts as the chart-topping Gucci song by Mthandeni SK featuring Mawhoo begins. He sings the chorus and raps the part sung by the Zulu gent in a very posh English accent, saying:

"Tell your father and uncle I'm bringing the nkomos. I'm about to lobola you."

Mzansi peeps replay the footage in amusement

The content creator's feed was soon flooded with comments from social media users who expressed how much the video entertained them. Many agreed that TikTok's local content was better than anything else worldwide.

User @Molemo Tswai said

"This has no reason being so funny😭😭😭😭."

User @MazingelwayoOmuhle added:

"Yoh guys, Tiktok will be the death us🤦🤣🤣South Africa 🤣."

User @Lwaze&Emy shared:

"I've watched this more than 10 times, and I crack each time I watch😂😂😂."

User @Thobile Roxy Ndlovu shared:

"How can I thank God for making me a South African 😂😂😂."

User @Phindile detailed:

"To think there's someone who's never heard or followed you, 😂😂😂 what a sad life they have."

User @Møngîë added:

"These are the best lyrics 😂😂😫🤣🤣,ladi la yeah."

