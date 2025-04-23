A US woman claimed South Africans were quiet after the Zulu parade controversy, but locals stated that that wasn't the case

A South African content creator exposed how the American woman complained about being "tired" from arguing with South Africans, revealing she had turned off her comments

TikTok users from Mzansi flooded the comment section with jokes about the situation, with many stating that they hadn't given up yet

One local woman shared a video of a US woman who thought she won the battle over the Zulu parade that was held in New Orleans. Images: @all_good_all_ways and @shakinamontgomery

Source: TikTok

A cultural war between South African and American TikTok users has continued to rage online after the controversial New Orleans Zulu parade sparked outrage weeks ago. The latest development saw an American woman claiming South Africans had gone quiet, only to be exposed by a local content creator who pointed out the US lady had simply turned off her comments.

Content creator @all_good_all_ways shared a video from an American woman who complained about South Africans taking over her comments section during what she called a "war" between the two countries over the Zulu parade depictions.

"TikTok, my black TikTok, have you noticed all of South Africans are quiet? I think they used up all the internet. Thank God, I thought that we wanted a war, but I don't want a war with them, never again, because they are tiring," the American woman stated in the video.

She went on to complain about how exhausting fighting with South Africans had been, saying that she spent three whole days cursing them.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The truth revealed

The South African content creator didn't let this claim go unchallenged. At the end of the clip, @all_good_all_ways addressed the American woman directly, pointing out the real reason why South Africans appeared to be "quiet."

"Hey, we went quiet? You turned off your comments," she stated, calling out the American's attempt to claim victory in the online battle.

The creator then acknowledged that as an Afrikaner woman, it wasn't her place to lead the response to an issue that targeted Zulu culture specifically.

"I know I'm not Zulu. I know I shouldn't be fighting this, so I'm going to tag iComplain in here and she can take this over," she said, referring to another South African content creator known for addressing cultural issues directly.

One woman shared a clip showing how a US woman claimed victory over SA regarding the controversial Zulu parade that took place in New Orleans. Images: @shakinamontgomery

Source: TikTok

Mzansi's reactions

South Africans quickly flooded the comment section with humorous reactions to the video.

@lee joked:

"They blocked you 😂🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@T I A N N A 🫧 playfully explained:

"We will be back on 2nd May after our holidays are over, be patient Shakina 😂😂🔥"

@Varie offered another reason:

"We are at church, this side, we don't THANK BEYONCÉ 😩"

@Liz Gaskell 🇿🇦 pointed out:

"I think it's because we were sleeping, she probably doesn't understand the time differences, school there is...Well, it's school in America."

@Travis praised:

"iComplain, our minister of defence 😂😂🇿🇦"

@Kruggarr noted:

"Her admitting we are tiring 😂😂😂She's actually admitting defeat coz we are not tired yet. We still wanna go😂😂😂"

@Tsoakae Mafatshe explained:

"We were praising Jesus and celebrating his resurrection. We're back, baby!"

Previous Zulu parade controversies

The controversy began when a TikTok video went viral showing a "Zulu" parade float in New Orleans with men wearing blackface paint, military uniforms and afro wigs, portraying what many South Africans considered deeply offensive.

Briefly News also reported on an American woman who threatened South Africans with voodoo after receiving backlash about the New Orleans Zulu parade.

also reported on an American woman who threatened South Africans with voodoo after receiving backlash about the New Orleans Zulu parade. In another heated exchange, a US woman fired shots at South Africans who called out the misrepresentation of Zulu culture, telling Mzansi people to worry about their electricity issues while claiming the Zulu culture as part of American history.

Source: Briefly News