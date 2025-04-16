South Africans were offended after finding out that Americans misrepresented the Zulu culture and appropriated it

A now-viral video on TikTok showcased a New Orleans parade where the ‘Zulu’ tribe dressed in festive costumes and marched in the streets

A woman from the US fired shots at Mzansi people who called out the ‘offensive’ behaviour and claimed their culture

South Africans were stunned after finding out that Americans claimed the Zulu culture to be theirs.

An American woman threatened South Africans who claimed the Zulu culture. Image: @realcherokeeprincess

Mzansi only discovered a couple of weeks ago that a New Orleans Zulu parade featured the tribe filling the streets in colourful outfits.

America claims Zulu culture

An American lady fired shots a South African people who were offended by the misrepresentation of the Zulu culture in New Orleans. The US held a Zulu parade that became widely discussed a couple of weeks ago.

South Africans were not aware of the Zulu culture abroad and expressed their shock online. The woman went off on TikTok and asked people from Mzansi to back off:

“I know South Africa is not coming for our Zulu.”

The woman appeared to be agitated and defensive as she asked South Africans to mind their business:

“You better call Malema or somebody. You better call Tyla.”

She threatened to come for South Africans and told them to worry about their unstable electricity and joblessness. The American Zulu culture is very different from Shaka Zulu’s, which is still practised and celebrated in Mzansi.

In America, the culture is called The Zulu Social Aid or Pleasure Club. It was founded in the early 1900s. While the parade is popular in New Orleans, many have criticised the use of blackface, arguing that it is a form of cultural appropriation.

People from the motherland filled the comments section of the post to clap back at the American woman.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi outraged by American Zulu culture

South Africans were offended by the misrepresentation of the Zulu culture in the US:

@AltihaJase🦋ordered:

“Speak Zulu since you are protecting your culture.”

@Chri§ said:

“South Africans unite here, let's quickly deal with this.”

@babeswomlungusa clapped back:

“As an umlungu from South Africa, tsek! Bring us isiZulu sisi! Do you even know the history of Shaka Zulu? Mind Trump, leave us. Bye!”

@S 🌷🫧 challenged the woman:

"What are you going to do? Type us to death?"

@Kamo🎀 wrote:

“Since Zulu is your culture, recite your clan praises.”

@Sisa🎧(Megan's Version) was amazed:

“Telling Zulu people who live in KwaZulu-Natal, who speak Zulu, to mind their business and learn the culture, is insane coming from an African American.”

@NotBrandon wondered:

“Is education expensive in America? Please, shift!”

@🇿🇦MBM🇿🇦 commented:

“Are you looking for attention? This is not a dating site.”

