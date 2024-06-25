An American woman could not stop herself from gushing over the beauty of South Africa’s malls

Kourtney Jade is obsessed with the convenience, luxury feel, and the cleanliness of the malls

She took her TikTok followers on a tour of Table Bay Mall.

An American woman and TikTokker living in South Africa cannot believe the beauty of Cape Town.

An American woman prefers shopping in Cape Town than in the States. Image: @iamkourtneyjade

The creator, Kourtney Jade, took her followers on a Cape Town’s Table Bay Mall tour.

Cape Town is beautiful

Cape Town is a popular holiday destination for many in South Africa. The city is known for its stunning beaches and enchanting views.

An American woman living in South Africa simply cannot get over the beauty of Cape Town’s malls. Yes, women are obsessed with malls, but Kourtney made striking comparisons between American and South African malls.

The lady mentioned how clean and modern the mall was compared to the ones she’s used to back home:

“It’s clean, way cleaner than any mall I have ever seen in the United States, including the famous malls that I live near in Las Vegas. Look at the sidewalks. Look how new everything is and how clean the entrance is; you don’t see trash nowhere. You don’t see no cigarette, you don’t see no gum stuck to the floor.”

The lady captioned her post:

“In my opinion…they are better. If you have experienced both, what do you think?”

America vs South Africa

It looks like South Africa might be eclipsing America in several ways. We are starting to take over the music industry and are now better at offering a good shopping experience.

An American woman living in Cape Town confessed on her TikTok that she loved Cape Town malls way more than the ones in the United States. The lady loves the security, indoor grocery stores, cleanliness and convenience.

Netizens were shocked that Americans unfortunately do not have a similar experience to how South Africans shop:

@Mod_The_Food_Gent1 commented:

"I am convinced America is just a village at this point."

@Mike Saint needs to start celebrating SA:

"You guys make me feel like I’ve been taking South Africa for granted, lol!"

Mzansi to the world

