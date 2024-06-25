A Mzansi lady named Anele Mazibuko proved her bravery by chilling on the edge of a waterfall

The wanderer who loves exploring found herself in Victoria Falls, one of the most beautiful sites to visit in the world

Mazibuko flirted with one of the largest waterfalls in the world and shared her euphoric experience on TikTok

A brave Mzansi wanderer filled her up with adrenaline as she flirted with Victoria Falls.

A brave Mzansi woman flirted with Victoria Falls by lying on the edge of the waterfall.

Source: TikTok

Mazibuko is a massive fan of travelling and participating in exciting activities, so this was not a gag to her.

Visiting Victoria Falls

A TikTokker and Mzansi wanderer, Anele Mazibuko proved to her TikTok followers that life is too short to be wasted on safe play. She did one of the most brave things as she decided to slide her way to Victoria Falls’ edge for a rejuvenating adrenaline rush.

The explorer is seen excitedly lying close to the edge of the waterfall as she welcomes the water rush through her on its way down. Her followers were concerned about her safety, and she commented:

“You guys are such scaredy cats. You just have to let loose, let your belly be free, just like Winnie the Pooh’s.”

Watch the video below:

One of the largest waterfalls in the world

Victoria Falls is undeniably one of the most majestic places in the world. A ticket to experience Anele’s rejuvenating blind date with Victoria will cost you R362.42.

Lying down close to the edge of the 1708m/ 5604 ft waterfall has been an ongoing tradition among travellers. Although it seems absurd and risky to participate, those who have experienced it leave feeling empowered and brave.

Mzansi netizens do not care to prove their bravery to anyone and commented:

@mellisafrancisca has limits when it comes to water:

"My relationship with water ends in the bathroom."

@anelemaseko999 knows herself too well to be risky:

"Knowing myself as the queen of bad luck, I wouldn’t even try."

@Ndonie2. 0 knows her limits:

"Too clumsy for this, I would be an example of how to kick the bucket while doing the bucket list."

Girls love Victoria Falls

