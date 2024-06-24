A woman on TikTok shared a video showing her severe allergic reaction to Ghost Bond glue

She used the glue to install her frontal wig, and her face became swollen around her eyes and forehead

The video sparked amusement among some viewers who made light of the situation, while others expressed concern and shared their own experiences

A woman was left with a severe allergic reaction to using Ghost Bond glue to install her frontal wig.

Woman has severe reaction to wig glue

A TikTok video by @daisymagagula shows the young woman looking odd, with swollen eyes and forehead, and she shows the awful side effects of the glue.

@daisymagagula also featured clips of how she looked just after installing her wig—gorgeous and all done up—before she lived to regret it.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's glue allergy

The video left many netizens concerned and amused as they reacted to the woman's post with jokes and apologies for her experience.

ketso_peaches commented:

"I’m 100% sure it’s Ghost Bond ."

v I v I looked at the brighter side:

"At least you ate when you installed , kodwa ke sorry."

Coach_Xolani3

Haibo, uvele waphenduka iButterNut."

N.Theodora teased the woman:

"Talk about all 4 corners of this Earth kadlala chomie sorry."

YT:@iamloulouh was discouraged from buying a frontal wig:

"Every time I'm close to buying a frontal I just come across these kinds of videos

becoming HER reacted with stress:

"I was looking at the eye. Kanti iynkinga ziningi."

anitabonita teased:

"Thomas & Friends ?!."

Johannesburg woman's pink hair falls out after relaxing it

In another story, Briefly News reported that a British woman living in Johannesburg, South Africa, regretted taking a risk with her pink hair.

A TikTok video by Lala Hassan shows her attempting to relax her recently dyed hair using Caivil Kids relaxer.

In the clip, Lala hilariously acknowledges that relaxing her hair just a few days after dying it pink probably wasn't a good idea and that her hair might fall out, but she stressed that her hair was stiff and no longer manageable, hence why she decided to relax it.

