A South African woman showed on social media how her hairline was damaged after using lace wig installations

She said the glue she used, Ghostbond, caused her hair to fall out and her forehead to break out in sores

Other people shared their experiences with wig glue, with some saying they had similar problems and others saying they had no issues with it

A lady woman shared what wig installations did to her hairline. Image: @sandisiwegaiza

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share how lace wig installations have ruined her natural hairline and forehead.

Woman shares hairline horror

A video shared by Sandisiwe Gaiza on TikTok shows her revealing how damaged her hairline is as well as how some of the skin on her forehead has little sores.

She also showed clips of herself rocking various lace wigs installed using Ghost Bond glue.

Ghostbond Classic is a special wig glue that can handle hot weather without changing or losing its hold. According to Amazon, you can depend on it to keep your wig secure and looking great.

"Wig installation will kill us," Sandisiwe said in the post's caption.

According to The Wig Gurus, one of the most significant risks of wig glue is the potential for allergic reactions. The chemicals in the glue can cause irritation, itching, and even rashes on the scalp. In severe cases, it can even lead to hair loss. Another risk is the potential for damage to natural hair.

South Africans share their thoughts

While some netizens reacted with concern to the woman's hair despair, others shared that the glue she used was not the best to use for wig installs.

Thando B said:

"Glueless wigs (wear and go) are the best."

Mar❤️ said:

"I guess everyone has different experience cause I’ve been using Ghost bond ever since I started wearing wigs."

Mukanya's Wife❤️ commented:

"Watching this after installing with Ghost Bond."

Lesa

"My advice, never install ka Ghost Bond ."

Miss Campbell33 commented:

"Use Glamour spray ."

Bontle Mogorosi wrote:

"Ghost bond did that to me as well. Since then been using Go2b or glamour spray,"

Itslejoyy_ said:

"Go2be glue or glamour spray please I don’t trust Ghost Bond anymore."

