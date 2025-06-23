A mind-boggling amount of fuel was being dispensed into a tank with over 840 litres, leaving many online users scratching their heads

The jaw-dropping clip shared on TikTok ignited a firestorm of speculation and debate on the video-streaming platform

Social media users went into a frenzy with theories and questions as viewers tried to guess what car could have such a big tank

A content creator shared a video of a petrol pump with fuel worth more than R17K. Image: @mashmellow_sa

A local guy shared a video showing over 800 litres of fuel being pumped into a tank, with the costs soaring close to R20K, which captivated online audiences.

Shared on TikTok by @mashmellow_sa, the clip generated huge curiosity and discussion among social media users.

The fuel clip that stunned many

The short TikTok clip shows a petrol pump ticking up fast, hitting 840 litres, with the price on display reaching a shocking R17K. It is unclear which fuel station the video was filmed at, but the pump’s digital display at R20.24 per litre kept climbing, fuelling endless chatter about what kind of vehicle could handle that much petrol. In the video captionTikTok user @mashmellow_sa asked social media users to guess which car was filling its tank.

The man showed a pump pouring more than 800 litres of fuel. Image: @mashmellow_sa

SA debates the fuel price

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing their thoughts on the massive fuel tank and staggering cost. Many were convinced it had to be a diesel bowser, built to carry huge fuel loads for refuelling other machines. Some bet on a big truck or even a customised Land Cruiser with a custom tank. A few argued no car could hold that much, calling it a glitch or a prank, keeping the debate raging on the social media platform.

User @SIRGENT JR[VENDA MEN IN CPT] added:

"It's a helicopter, there's no car with 800 litres 😂."

User @MORWASEHLA. L shared:

"It's not a car. I think they're putting it inside a petrol tank reservoir 🤔."

User @tradewithprecision6 said:

"No, it’s a diesel trailer that can hold 100s of litres. For job sites, etc."

User @FranGeldenhuys commented:

"Guys who like to make a lot of payments. Some even rent 😂."

User @USHERMANFIASCO23.👤added:

"It's a diesel bowser, there’s no way a car can fill up to 800L."

User @mvelociti joked:

"When we've poured petrol on our taxis at the garage, and we've combined all amounts together."

User @Msizi Nsikelelo Biye said:

"I am not so sure, but all I'm sure about is he is driving a German car."

