A young lady was smitten by a dashing petrol attendant she spotted at a local filling station

Too shy to initiate a conversation, she secretly recorded a video of him sitting in the back seat and shared it on TikTok

The video went viral on TikTok, with users jokingly claiming to be the guy, hoping to score a date with the hun

A babe fell for a handsome petrol attendant at an Astron fuel station while in the car with a friend and her boyfriend. Overwhelmed by nerves, she did not approach him directly and secretly filmed the man sitting in the car.

The lady posted the clip on TikTok under her user handle @snowball662, and it quickly gained views and sparked conversations.

The lady falls for the petrol attendant

In the clip, the petrol attendant stands beside the car, attentively doing his job while it drizzles. Wearing a slick Astron uniform, the man continues doing his job, unaware he is being filmed. The lady behind the camera sneaks glances at him, capturing brief moments of his actions.

Mzansi finds the clip cute

Over 1.5K TikTok users took to the comment section to share their amusement and hilarious comments. Many praised her courage for posting the video and shared tips for finding the mystery man; some advised her to revisit the station.

User @Sthe said:

"Go back to that garage and tell him straight ukuthi (that) you can't live without him yabona (see)."

User @lindokuhlemvubu49 noted:

"Ngikhona mina (I'm available), I also look like him 😂😂."

User @Jesus Saves said:

"The heart wants what it wants."

User @kgadiyaditlou asked:

"You had a chance that time. What happened 😂?"

User @CYAH MGABADELI

"Many negative comments here come from us men. Because we don't like to see the beautiful yenzeka komunye uzakwethu, jealousy is an inheritance of dogs .. Ngithukeni ke (you can come for me if you want) 😂."

User @Mica said:

"Already taken, his girlfriend is my neighbour,"

