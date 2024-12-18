A considerate boss surprises employees with Bakers Choice biscuits, a beloved South African Christmas tradition

The cute gesture was captured and shared on TikTok, amusing many Mzansi peeps

Social media users were entertained by the lighthearted moment and the festive spirit it brought

A babe and her co-workers received boxes of biscuits from their employer. Image: @sthandwasenkosi

In South Africa, the Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits are synonymous with Christmas celebrations, and gifting someone with these during the festive season is a big deal.

TikTok user @sthandwasenkosi7 captured a lighthearted moment when her company showered everyone with a box of biscuits to celebrate Christmas at their year-end function.

The surprise that got everyone excited

In the clip, staff members are seen carrying big boxes of Choice Assorted biscuits, and the program director playfully teases them, insisting that everyone must open their biscuit boxes right there at the table. The room erupts into laughter as employees hold up their big boxes, amused and delighted by the thoughtful yet simple gift.

SA loves the biscuit box gifts

Social media users couldn't get enough of the clip, and many took to the comment section to praise the boss' sense of humour and creativity. Some pointed out how the gift was practical and meaningful, and others wished to trade jobs with the hun.

User @Fuze commented:

"Cha, nami bengingeke nje ngivume ukuwavula... lawa ngingawavula ngo New Year (I also wouldn't agree to open these, I'd open them on the New Year)."

User @Sandile added:

"Laughs in waiting for Christmas 😔."

User @Juicy joked:

"Send location, so I can visit you 😭."

User @Oluhleemzimela said:

"Hawu, ngaze ngahalela ukufana nawe🥰🥰 (I wish I could be like you)."

User @I_AM added:

"This was thoughtful of your employer."

User @AshleyD shared:

"Nikephi, at least its not the work canteen."

