“Care to Join?”: Man Shares Picture of How the Back of a Car Turned Into a Bedroom
- A Facebook user took to a popular group to share a picture of a car that was transformed into a bedroom
- The mobile living space had a bed, cabinet, a few bags and even laminated floorboards
- The man's post had many social media users scratching their heads, wondering about the unique 'bedroom'
Sometimes, you have to make the best out of tricky situations.
A man took to social media to show online users how a car was transformed into a bedroom.
Taking to Facebook, John ZW shared a picture of the innovative living space on the popular group 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen,' which is known for people sharing photos of their homes.
The back of the vehicle looked cramped as it stored a single, neatly made bed behind the driver's seat. On the other side stood a cabinet, a few bags and other pieces of furniture.
The car even had laminated flooring for that home-like feel.
Although John did not state whether or not he was the one living in the car, he captioned his post:
"Never be afraid to start again. Care to join?"
Take a look at the picture below:
Bedroom car sparks curiosity
John's photo sparked the interest of many people, who took to the comment section with questions about the living area posted on the group.
When Fokase MamakaMarvin asked John what happened, the man responded:
"Life, darling."
Emzzy Benz asked John:
"Why not sell the car? Use the money to rent a small apartment and start a small business."
John replied:
"The car is worth R13,000. Plus, the rent deposit is R7,000."
A baffled Monica Mthethwa commented:
"I'm really trying to understand the principle of starting afresh."
Gogo living in old broken car blessed with RDP house
In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a woman who waited 26 years after applying for an RDP home and finally received one from the Department of Social Development led by Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the CMF.
Businessman and founder of CMF Collen Mashwana shared that his foundation helped the 74-year-old woman settle into her new home.
