A woman living in Durban shared pictures on Facebook of her one-bedroom rental home

The rental space mimicked that of a dormitory, with the bedroom, fridge and stove occupying one room

People in the woman's comment section flooded her post with positive reactions, calling it neat

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman gave internet users a look at her one-bedroom rental home. Images: Mpumeh Lelo Hlapi Chili

Source: Facebook

A woman from Durban shared pictures of the one-bedroom home she rents.

Taking to the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen," a woman named Mpumeh Lelo Hlapi Chili shared seven pictures of her rental pad and even asked for interior design corrections if needed.

Because there was only one room, Mpumeh's living space mirrored that of a dormitory. In the Facebook pictures, the woman's beautifully made bed stands opposite a cupboard, fridge and TV placed on a table between the two.

At the foot of the bed seems to be Mpumeh's kitchen area, as a microwave and a two-plate stove sit on top of a small kitchen cupboard. Next to that is another table with a drying rack, giving viewers an indication that that is where Mpumeh washes her dishes.

Take a look at Mpumeh's rental home in the image below:

The Durban woman shared seven pictures of her rental home. Image: Mpumeh Lelo Hlapi Chili

Source: Facebook

Facebook users react to woman's 1-bedroom rental home

According to most of the comments under the post, many people responded positively to the woman's humble home.

Anastasia Stacia said to Mpumeh:

"Stunning, and very neat. The curtains just need more hooks."

Providing Mpumeh with a safety tip, Musawenkosi Ncube commented:

"Try to get a stove plastic cover to protect the wall from getting dirty. You should also remove the adapter from the curtain. It's risky, otherwise, it's neat and clean."

Ria Joubert shared their suggestion:

"I think with grey curtains, everything looks perfect."

Mmalahlane Makwela simply wrote:

"Well organised and clean."

Casey Femmes Vilander could not fault the room, saying:

"It's perfect."

Woman's rental home gets sweet reactions

In a similar story published at the beginning of the year, Briefly News reported about a lady who showed true creativity in decorating the rented space she currently lives in.

Facebook user Mathapelo Zikalala Mokgara showed how her bedroom, living room and more looked, welcoming feedback on her place.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News