"It's Perfect": Durban Woman Shows Off 1-Bedroom Rental Home, Gets a Thumbs-Up From Internet
- A woman living in Durban shared pictures on Facebook of her one-bedroom rental home
- The rental space mimicked that of a dormitory, with the bedroom, fridge and stove occupying one room
- People in the woman's comment section flooded her post with positive reactions, calling it neat
A woman from Durban shared pictures of the one-bedroom home she rents.
Taking to the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen," a woman named Mpumeh Lelo Hlapi Chili shared seven pictures of her rental pad and even asked for interior design corrections if needed.
Because there was only one room, Mpumeh's living space mirrored that of a dormitory. In the Facebook pictures, the woman's beautifully made bed stands opposite a cupboard, fridge and TV placed on a table between the two.
At the foot of the bed seems to be Mpumeh's kitchen area, as a microwave and a two-plate stove sit on top of a small kitchen cupboard. Next to that is another table with a drying rack, giving viewers an indication that that is where Mpumeh washes her dishes.
Take a look at Mpumeh's rental home in the image below:
Facebook users react to woman's 1-bedroom rental home
According to most of the comments under the post, many people responded positively to the woman's humble home.
Anastasia Stacia said to Mpumeh:
"Stunning, and very neat. The curtains just need more hooks."
Providing Mpumeh with a safety tip, Musawenkosi Ncube commented:
"Try to get a stove plastic cover to protect the wall from getting dirty. You should also remove the adapter from the curtain. It's risky, otherwise, it's neat and clean."
Ria Joubert shared their suggestion:
"I think with grey curtains, everything looks perfect."
Mmalahlane Makwela simply wrote:
"Well organised and clean."
Casey Femmes Vilander could not fault the room, saying:
"It's perfect."
