South Africans were split about a man with an honours degree who stood at a traffic light with a sign, looking for a job

The gent trying to find work has a qualification in geology and mining, with three years of experience to top it all off

Mzansi peeps argued with one another for a bit, with some implying that the man isn't looking hard enough

Some netizens across Mzansi were split on a man looking for a job at some traffic lights. The gent in question has an Honours degree, majoring in mining and geology.

The job seeker also posted his phone number, and some netizens sided with his struggle. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

@kulanicool shared the post with the caption "spread the word" attached to it but some peeps were wary of the man's attempt, with one person saying that he had pulled the stunt before. The Twitter post, however, also drew the attention of supportive individuals.

Unemployment issues across the country

The gesture doesn't come as a surprise seeing that the country has a massive unemployment issue at hand. What did leave many curious was that the man already had work experience in his field.

Nonetheless, Mzansi shared their opinion about the topic. See the comments below:

@Hloni_Hlongwa said:

"Don't judge too early, he was offered an internship and he left. I don't think this is the first time he's trending like this."

@MyBoss01648517 mentioned:

"Lazy. Why stand at the robot. Go knock on doors till they open for you."

@gmsekoati commented:

"They need some geologists in our mine, Northam platinum mine please try and apply."

@tlaleng_ posted:

@KevinReddy suggested:

"Go to Australia, plenty of mining jobs there."

@vangi_zuko commented:

"The counsel of Geo science had some posts, I saw it on Facebook a few days ago."

@bozzie_t mentioned:

"Ankole is closing coal mines, environmentalists are blocking gas exploration, it’s all a mess with this administration."

@PeterKa95098285 said:

"Everyone is a judge who have not been in this position."

