A young police officer shared the moment he received his new Volkswagen from a dealership

The SAPS cop could not stop smiling in the video, which received over one million views

Some social media users were in disbelief over the policeman's purchase, while others showed him support

A young cop showed off his new car. Images: @thembakhayelihle

Source: TikTok

A man wearing a South African Police Service (SAPS) uniform shared his latest purchase with social media users.

Themba Mnyandu, who uses the handle @thembakhayelihle on TikTok, shared a video of himself getting a new Volkswagen Polo at a dealership. The young gent was all smiles when the car salesman removed the cover to unveil the vehicle.

Netizens react to SAPS officer's vehicle

Themba's viral video received over a million views from TikTok users, with many also rushing to the comment section to congratulate the man. On the other hand, some shared their disbelief as they thought a cop could not afford such a car.

@user2766114250468 congratulated Themba and advised him:

"You must learn to do your personal things in your civilian clothes."

@cheeznator told the online community:

"Police officers are like any ordinary person. They also need to be respected. There is nothing wrong with anybody posting their success."

Fellow cop @tangotango250 shared their story:

"My first car as a constable was a 1986 Corolla. To this day, after almost 39 years in the police force, I never had the opportunity to have a car from a dealership."

@shaun_gift could not believe what they saw and laughingly wrote:

"No police officer can afford this car in South Africa."

Responding to the naysayers, @leboo.joy commented:

"People who can’t afford it in the comments are bitter. Mara, do you guys know what it takes to own a car?

@miss07_17 said to Themba:

"People are stressed about your achievement. Congratulations. The uniform and the car."

SAPS officer joyfully celebrates friend's new vehicle

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi cop who was captured on camera bursting with pride after seeing his long-time friend pass by in her new car.

A TikTok video posted by Langelihle Nonjabulo shows the SAPS police officer screaming as he runs to hug and carry her with much excitement. The two friends share a priceless and warm embrace before the cop observes Langelihle's new Suzuki car.

Source: Briefly News