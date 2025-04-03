Chloe Bailey recently visited South Africa, sharing stunning pictures of her trip on X, including a game drive with zebras and elephants and a view of Cape Town

South African social media users humorously mocked Nigeria, questioning why Bailey didn’t share scenic photos from her previous visit to Nigerian star Burna Boy

South Africa has become a hotspot for international celebrities like Rick Ross and Chris Brown, who visit to either perform or relax in the country's beauty

American singer and actress Chloe Bailey recently gave her fans a glimpse of her trip to South Africa. The star, who is reportedly dating Nigerian star Burna Boy, shared pictures with stunning views.

Chloe Bailey shared stunning pictures from her trip to SA. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety and Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey visits South Africa

Chloe Bailey is among the many internationally acclaimed celebrities who are coming to South Africa. Some are coming for performances, while others are coming to enjoy the country's beauty.

The popular singer took to her X page to show the cute pictures she took during a game drive in one of the country's national parks. The pictures show that the US star saw wild animals like Zebras and elephants. She also shared another snap enjoying the picturesque Cape Town. She captioned the post:

"South Africa is a vibeeee 😍😍"

SA mocks Nigeria after Chloe's pictures

South African social media users shared hilarious reactions to the post. Many fired shots at Nigerians asking why the singer did not share beautiful pictures when she visited her rumoured boyfriend Burna Boy.

@Credo_II said:

"Where are your scenic pictures of Nigeria? 🤭"

@TebohoVI wrote:

"My friend saw you at Table Mountain last weekend and snuck this pic of you… hope you have been having a great time ❤️"

@flygodT commented:

"Tears she couldn’t post scenic photos in Nigeria, just clubs & beach houses."

@JardaniJovonovv added:

"My exact thoughts, almost all her pictures and videos in Nigeria were either late night, club or indoor pictures with someone holding weed. This SA picture is an indictment on Nigeria."

@frank_calb wrote:

"Nigeria doesn’t have a safari culture. Some zoos/national parks don’t have animals etc. We are lucky in SA."

Chloe Bailey's pics from her SA trip have sparked hilarious comments. Image: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

US stars who visited South Africa

South Africa has seen an increase in the number of celebrities visiting the country over the past few years. Stars like Chris Brown came to perform in December last year, while others came to chill.

Award-winning rapper Rick Ross has been in and out of South Africa a lot lately. He landed in Cape Town in January 2025 and even shot a controversial commercial with a popular retail store. Ross is expected to return to South Africa to headline the much-awaited Durnan Music Festival.

