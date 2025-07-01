Zenande Mfenyana has received widespread praise for her emotional and powerful portrayal of Thumeka in the Mzansi Magic drama series, Inimba

Social media users expressed how deeply they resonate with her performance, with many saying they watch the show specifically because of her

Inimba, which premiered in April 2025, stars other top names like Lunathi Mampofu and Siyabonga Shibe

Popular South African actress Zenande Mfenyana has been showered with praise for killing her role as Thumeka in the Mzansi Magic drama series, Inimba. Fans said the actress' performance is leaving them emotional.

Zenande Mfenyana has captivated fans with her role on 'Inimba'. Image: @zenandemfenyana

Source: Instagram

Zenande Mfenyana has been gracing our screens with her unmatched talent since the days she played Noluntu on Generations. Fans have seen the actress take on interesting roles over the years, but her latest role on Inimba has been crowned the best one yet.

Fans took to social media to praise the actress for keeping them on the edge of their seats with her gripping role in the new telenovela. Many noted that the star deserves an award for one of the best roles of her career.

Zenande Mfenyana's fans want her to win an award for her role on 'Inimba'. Image: @zenandemfenyana

Source: Instagram

Fans discuss Zenande Mfenyana's role

Social media is awash with heartfelt messages for Zenanda Mfenyana. Many admitted that they were watching Inimba because of the way she is executing her role.

Some fans said they resonated with Zenande's role, hence they get emotional when they watch the show.

@tmahlutshana said:

"Not seen much of it but damn Mzansi please give Zenande Mfenyana her flowers… Man, what a performer! #Inimba #inimbamzansi on @Mzansimagic."

@tshoaniiey_m commented:

"Oh, but Zenande is such a good actress? 😍she’s teww good !❤️ #InimbaMzansi"

@veevica wrote:

"Zenande is an incredible actress, I believe every word and emotion 👏🏽👏🏽#InimbaMzansi."

@Anella_v added:

"Maaan, Zenande Mfenyana is a remarkable actor 🔥 she's killing her role on #InimbaMzansi #Inimba."

@beko_simnikiwe wrote:

"Her name is Zenande Mfenyana. What a phenomenal, talented actress. You owe us nothing🫶. #InimbaMzansi."

@Pushylele_wam said:

"Ow she deserves it 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰 @Zenande_Mcfen. She is good at her craft....let's give her, her flowers 💐 💐💐💐💐 #InimbaMzansi."

@oratilee_k commented:

"#InimbaMzansi Zenande Mfenyana better win a SAFTA for the role Thumeka 🙂‍↕️!"

Here's everything you need to know about Inimba

Inimba is a South African drama series that replaced Empini, which was cancelled earlier this year after fans complained about the storyline. The star-studded show started airing on DStv's Mzansi Magic in April 2025.

The show follows Zoleka Mabandla (Lunathi Mampofu), a tech mogul who sacrificed her husband and daughter for success. Twenty years later, her past resurfaces, forcing her to face the consequences of her choices. The series also stars Siyabonga Shibe, Nkanyiso Makhanya, and more.

Inimba actress says she sold her car, house, and flat

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former The River actress Lunathi Mampofu, who leads the cast of Inimba, says she was both emotional and excited when she was awarded two Royalty Soapie Awards because she was broke at the time.

Mampofu, who stars opposite former The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyane in Inimba, adds that it was wonderful to be praised for her work.

