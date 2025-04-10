A new telenovela, Inimba , is taking over Empini 's 9 pm slot on Mzansi Magic starting Monday, 14 April

Mzansi Magic released a teaser of the new telenovela, which features a star-studded cast

Fans on social media expressed excitement about Inimba and the prospect of watching their favourites in a new show

Mzansi Magic shared a teaser of its new show 'Inimba'. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic has announced a new telenovela, Inimba, which will take over Empini’s 9 pm time slot. The DStv channel shared a teaser trailer, narrated by veteran actress Brenda Ngxoli, who previously hogged headlines after sharing details about her baby daddy.

Mzansi Magic releases Inimba teaser trailer

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared Inimba’s teaser trailer on his X account on Thursday, 10 April. According to Macdonald, the new telenovela will premiere on Mzansi Magic on Monday, 14 April at 9 pm. The post was captioned:

“Mzansi Magic has released the teaser for its new telenovela ‘Inimba’ narrated by SAFTA award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli. ‘Inimba’ premieres on 14 April 2025 at 9 PM on Mzansi Magic.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the teaser trailer below:

In the comments, Jabulani Macdonald confirmed that Empini was stopped. It is unclear if the telenovela was entirely removed from the small screen or if it will make a comeback.

Fans can't wait for Inimba

Netizens expressed that they were looking forward to watching Inimba on Mzansi Magic. Some fans were thrilled to see their favourites in the teaser. Here are some of the reactions:

@Aphie91 said:

“I'm looking forward to watching a 9 pm telenovela again🤩🤩🤩”

@TheteleB remarked:

“Looks interesting.”

@BoostingCable responded:

“Lunathi Mampofu 😍”

@lulushezi said:

“Andrea Dondolo!”

@Che_Motswana replied:

“Thatha Siphosethu Tshapu, proud and happy for you, leadership.”

What viewers can expect from Inimba

Meanwhile, Inimba, which loosely translates to a mother's conscience, is a drama that follows the story of the protagonist, Zoleka Mabandla, played by Lunathi Mampofu, who sacrificed her husband, Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewana, and daughter Qhawe in pursuit of ambition.

Now, 20 years later, she has achieved her dream of being a successful tech mogul, but she must face the consequences of her actions.

Mzansi Magic will premiere ‘Inimba’ on Monday, 14 April. Image: Prince Grootboom, Zenande Mfenyane

Source: Instagram

Inimba follows Zoleka as she tries to make amends and bond with her daughter Qhawe.

Apart from Lunathi Mampofu, Inimba features a star-studded cast which comprises Zenande Mfenyane, Siyabonga Shibe (Sydney Zondo), Nkanyiso Makhanya, Prince Grootboom, Ayakha Ntunja and Andrea Dondolo.

Empini cast member injured

The cast members in Showmax's action-packed series Empini previously raised safety concerns after a cast member was injured on set.

It was reported that one of the actors wrote a letter addressing the issue and other alleged injuries on set. One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene, and he was taken to the hospital. He was reportedly given days off to nurse his injuries.

New show reportedly replaces Muvhango

Briefly News previously reported that a new show is replacing Muvhango.

Sources alleged that SABC had signed a deal with another show to replace the long-running production. This is the umpteenth time the SABC has allegedly canceled the Tshivenda soapie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News