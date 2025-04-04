Award winning actress Brenda Ngxoli has revealed more information about her alleged abusive baby daddy

In a series of tweets, Brenda spoke about the abuse she endured from her mother and sister as well

Reacting to her posts, Mzansi peeps comforted her, while some challenged her version of events, but Brenda continued to defend her

Former The Queen actress Brenda Ngxoli provided additional insights regarding her purportedly abusive baby daddy.

Brenda Ngxoli lamented the abuse she endured at the hands of her baby daddy.

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli alleges baby daddy was abusive towards her

The talented actress Brenda Ngxoli gained the courage to speak out following the heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old's sexual abuse. Brenda Ngxoli revealed more horrific information about the abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her baby daddy. Brenda said the man has no close relationship with their daughter and pleaded with the public not to allow him to have custody of Sky, should anything happen to her.

"This is my child's father, Samphiwa. He has not seen or met her. In fact, I got a protection order against him. If anything ever happens to me, NEVER LET HIM TAKE HER!" she exclaimed.

Brenda, in another tweet, said she would be severely abused by the man, and he also never cared about what she was going through with her own family.

"I was so desperate to make this work as I had another story back home. He knew. He would park outside work the whole day and wait for me. Engaphangeli. I made excuses. I tried to understand and help. I was desperate not to be rough

In a series of alarming X posts, Brenda opened up about having an abusive family as well.

Brenda Ngxoli accused her baby daddy of being abusive.

Source: Twitter

Baby daddy left Brenda drowning in debt

The star never backed down as she shared more information about the financial abuse she endured, claiming he left her drowning in R200,000 debt. Brenda said the man portrayed himself differently to the outside world. Nothing like the man she knew behind closed doors.

The relationship eventually ended in 2022, however, Brenda was left destitute.

Mzansi comforts Brenda Ngxoli

Reacting to her posts, South Africans offered her support, and many people had nothing but kind words to share.

@KganyaShop94321 reacted:

"Nobody deserves to go through what you went through. This is really sad. I hope that you live to provide, and protect your daughter because she needs you more than anyone else. Forgive the father, and let the universe deal with him. Forgive yourself for ever letting him walk all."

@Sthembiso_RSAcurged:

"He clearly has a case to answer to and is a ticking bomb and a danger to women in our society. Locate him now, SAPS."

@Kevinbigbird29 added:

"Some men are so heartless and toxic; that’s why some of their ladies be seeking love from foreign nationals fr fr… sorry pretty nothing will ever happened to you."

Brenda Ngxoli and daughter move to a safe place

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actress Brenda Ngxoli recently announced that she and her daughter have moved into a new place.

This came after the talented actress revealed that she was being abused by her mother. Ngxoli posted a video of herself and her bundle of joy at their new place and expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her.

