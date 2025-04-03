Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe's cries did not go unnoticed, as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has stepped in

Nandi Nyembe, in a heartbreaking video, revealed that she has fallen on hard times and is also sickly

The Minister stated that he donated R20,000 and said the money came from him personally and not the state

Minister Gayton McKenzie has donated 20,000 to actress Nandi Nyembe. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Getty Images and Nandinyembe/Instagram

In a heartwarming move to help a talented actress, Gayton McKenzie has chipped in to assist the former Zone 14 star.

South African iconic actress Nandi Nyembe made a public plea after she had fallen on hard times and was financially drained.

Nandi Nyembe's cry for help touches hearts

In a heartbreaking video, a wheelchair-bound Nandi Nyembe spoke about her finances, saying they are in poor standing. She also touched on her health in her touching video.

The story first went viral after an X user @Loen_N alleged that Nandi Nyembe is battling a health problem and could not afford medical aid.

She revealed in the interview with Masingita that she had to help her son and used up all of her savings.

"This industry, I am now starting to feel it. I don't have money anymore. I spent everything I had helping my son, and now I'm left with nothing. I don't even have medical aid to take care of myself.

“From the money I have worked for, my son got sick. I don't have money. How are you going to get medical aid when you don't have money? I tried to get a company that's a bit cheaper. What are you going to pay it with every month?”

Actress Nandi Nyembe has fallen on hard times. Image: nandinyembe

Gayton McKenzie steps in to help Nandi Nyembe

Her cries touched many hearts as people battled to understand how someone of Nandi's calibre would ever need financial assistance. Now, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stepped in to assist the actress. In a call to her, he asked for her bank details and assured her that he would fix her problem. He stated that he would send her money but promised to do more.

According to X blog page @MDNnewss, the Minister donated R20,000 to Nandi. He also apparently said that the money came from his personal account and had no association with he government.

SA reacts to Gayton's kind gesture

Mzansi shares thoughts on Gayton McKenzie's thoughtfulness, saying although his heart is in the right place, more needs to be done to further curb this incident from ever happening.

@McumbeNtuli suggested:

"Gesture appreciated, Mr Minister. There obviously is an issue that needs to be addressed and dealt with so as to avoid any future artists suffering like this. A pension or provident fund, perhaps or contributions towards a retirement plan?"

@Ephraim_Snr stated:

"This is not enough. There should be a bill that Ramaphosa must sign to protect the people in film and television."

@GogeLerato41556 argued:

"Donating 20K when disabled people are literally entitled to disability funding that is adequate. 20K once off? Lol 20K in SA is not gonna go more than 2 months."

@NeneLeakesWigs questioned:

"This is a short-term solution. What happens when the 20K is finished? What about other creatives also struggling? What about that Bill creatives have?"

Brenda Ngxoli gets teeth done after asking for donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brenda Ngxoli showed off her new teeth at the dentist, and this created a huge ruckus online.

People accused Brenda Ngxoli of recklessly spending money after concluding that she'd had a cosmetic procedure.

