South African veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, best known for her role on Yizo Yizo, has allegedly made a plea for assistance

Nandi Nyembe is allegedly battling with her health and has reportedly exhausted her savings

Photos of the actress receiving help from people have circulated on social media and have ignited a massive debate

Actress Nandi Nyembe has allegedly asked for donations amid financial struggles.

Source: Instagram

Shock and heartbreak spread on social media after a viral photo of an ailing Nandi Nyembe, wheelchair-bound, made rounds. According to reports, the star is struggling financially and needs assistance.

Is Nandi Nyembe struggling financially?

The veteran actress's struggles paint a grim picture of how the industry can leave one with no means to sustain oneself financially should one be without work.

Nandi Nyembe, who is currently cast on the Showmax drama series Adulting, has allegedly made a plea for financial assistance during an interview with Masingita.

According to a post by X user @Loen_N, Nandi Nyembe is allegedly battling a health problem. This has eventually drained her pockets dry, and she is asking for donations. In the post, Nandi stated that she had to help her son financially, and this has also caused a financial strain on her.

"As we speak, Nandi Nyembe is wheelchair-bound. Struggling without medical aid. In her tearful plea, she confessed that she has exhausted all her savings helping her son through tough times," the post reads.

In the alleged interview, Nandi was quoted saying she does not have a medical aid: "I don't have money anymore. I spent everything I had helping my son, and now I'm left with nothing. I don't even have medical aid to take care of myself," Nandi shared, her voice breaking as she explained her situation.

The post ends by making a plea to people to assist Nandi with whatever they can.

Veteran Actress Nandi Nyembe is having financial difficulties.

Source: Instagram

Did Nandi get financial assistance?

Photos of the actress receiving help from a few individuals have circulated on social media. They were assisting her with groceries, and she was still in a wheelchair.

There is also an X video of Nandi saying this acting industry is very difficult. She previously stated that she felt bad for the younger entertainers.

Mzansi debates on Nandi's situation

People online are heartbroken for the actress, and this is what many people had to say:

@LeboEric31563 said:

"I think people who are into acting should do it as a side piece because clearly there's no security in that career. This woman is a legend and has graced our screens for a long time for here to be struggling. It's a shame!"

@ThisIsSelby said:

"The entertainment industry nje as a whole. Some are making a fortune out of it, whilst some of us are getting paid peanuts, with the hope yokuthi one day kuzolunga. My biggest fear is loosing my payslip, and it goes public."

@___Mthembu asked:

"I don't understand why so many celebrities cannot take care of themselves financially compared to us ordinary people. We are almost above them when it comes to planning and success with money. The problem is that they live an expensive life."

