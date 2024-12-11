The South African Showmax original show Adulting will be making its comeback for its final season

The show's third and last season was announced that it'll premiere on 25 January 2025

Nhlanhla Kunene shared some insight about his character in the upcoming final season of Adulting in an exclusive with Briefly News

Showmax's original series "Adulting' makes its comeback in 2025. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

It's about to go down in 2025 as Showmax has decided to bring back its fiery series in January 2025.

Adulting Season 3 to premiere in January 2025

Yup! The cat is out of the bag now, as Showmax has announced the comeback of its original and fan-favourite series, Adulting. The show's final season will premiere on 25 January 2025.

An online user, @vigilanceblues, also shared the news about the return of Adulting on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"The gents are coming back, be ready #AdultingShowmax."

See the post below:

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene shared some insight about his character in the upcoming final season of Adulting with Briefly News.

He said:

"Viewers are in for a ride! Eric has grown significantly. This season is so well-written and layered that every decision he makes feels authentic and grounded. Audiences will be taken on a journey, witnessing how and why Eric makes certain choices. His growth will keep viewers glued to the screen as the story comes full circle."

Chatting to Briefly News journalist Moroba Moroeng, Nhlanhla finally got real about those steamy scenes:

"I hesitated at first. Those scenes stay online forever, and people can fixate on them, overshadowing your other work. Ultimately, I decided to embrace the challenge. To be a true storyteller, you must give your all without compromising your craft.

"You can’t control how people perceive you. I remind myself that what they see isn’t real - it’s acting, and acting is a mental discipline. Also, I’m not active on social media, which helps me avoid comments that could affect my work. Self-awareness is crucial for drawing the line between yourself and your character."

On behalf of Showmax, Katlego Molubi also confirmed with Briefly News the return of this explosive series.

She said:

"The final season of 'Adulting' kicks off on 25 January 2025, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. In this third and concluding season, the stakes are higher, and the guys have grown wiser and more mature. Bonga navigates life as a newlywed. Mpho adjusts to his fresh divorce. Vuyani prepares to launch his dream nightclub, and Eric faces the challenge of embracing a 9-to-5 job at a car service center under a boss."

Adulting stars Londeka Sishi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londeka Sishi became a fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show Adulting. Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and quit immediately after bagging the role of Adulting.

Source: Briefly News