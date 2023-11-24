Nomalanga Shozi has been announced as the newest cast member for the Showmax drama series Adulting

The television host had Mzansi excited as she joined the hit series for the second season which will premier in December

Nomalanga is not a new face to the small screens as she had an acting gig on the now-canned Rhythm City

Nomalanga Shozi is set to ignite the cast of the Showmax Original series ‘Adulting’ Season 2. Image: @realnomalanga

TV host Nomalanga Shozi is the newest face to the much-loved Showmax original series, Adulting.

Nomalanga set to join the boys

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced that the SAMA 29 host is the newest cast member for the drama series.

He took to X to shared the news and wrote:

"Nomalanga Shozi joins Adulting. Shozi stars in the second season of the popular Showmax drama series."

Nomalanga is not a new face to the small screens. The talented BET Africa presenter had an acting gig on the now-canned Rhythm City.

More on Adulting

The Showmax series is set around the lives of four university friends as they navigate the adult world.

It is centered at the four gents namely Shaka iLembe star Thembinkosi Mthembu who is a businessman named Bonga, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando BU Mthembu who plays Vuyani, Thabiso Rammusi who portrays the role of Mpho, and lastly Nhanhla Kunene who plays Eric.

Mzansi reacts to Nomalanga's casting

The television host had Mzansi excited as she joined the hit series for the second season which will premier in December.

@Its_Sbosh said:

"She’s definitely coming for the bag."

@Mndeni361 mentioned:

"She can act... I saw her many moons ago on Rhythm City."

@Bardibarbie3 added:

"I know she'll nail her character....babygirl can ACT okay."

Some were understandably on the fence about this.

@VerbPicassoOrg asked:

"Why do I feel like the cast addition of season 2 is unnecessary?"

@lumka_jwara

"I hate to say this.. I enjoyed the freshness of the cast of season 1. I don't want to watch the show for the known names but the characters. I never watched the shows with the guys previously acted on. Not a fan of these many people joining in."

@Floyd_Narcisse argued:

"This is why shows lose value and end up boring. They cast everyone and anyone just to boost the numbers. This is what killed Isibaya."

@zakhele said:

"This show will be ruined."

Samkelo Ndlovu joins Adulting

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Award-winning actress Samkelo Ndlovu joins Showmax's original series Adulting.

Samkelo told Briefly News how she relates to the themes explored in Adulting.

