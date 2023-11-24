Former Gomora actress Thembi Seete joins the fan-favourite Showmax's original series Adulting

Former Rhthym City castmate Samkelo Ndlovu will join the star as Minki and Portia

Netizens complained on social media that the show is now bringing them old faces and not fresh new talent

Thembi Seete joins 'Adulting' season two. Image: @thembiseete

Mzansi's most loved Showmax's original series, Adulting, is returning for a second season on Monday, 4 December 2023. The show is bringing new characters to the upcoming season.

Thembi Seete joins Adulting

New season, new characters. Showmax's original series Adulting has added new characters to its show, and Thembi Seete is one of them. Thembi will join the show alongside her Rhythm City castmates Samkelo Ndlovu and Nomalanga Shozi.

The news of Thembi joining the show was announced by Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela on X, formerly Twitter. Phil shared a pic of Thembi and Samu, captioning them:

"CASTING NEWS: Thembi Seete and Samkelo Ndlovu join Adulting SAFTA nominees and former Rhythm City castmates Samkelo Ndlovu and Thembi Seete have joined the Showmax series’ second season as Minki and Portia. "

Netizens not happy with new cast

Shortly after Phil shared the announcement, social media users couldn't help but complain about the lack of sourcing fresh new talent. Netizens said that they were tired of seeing the same old faces on these shows. see some of the comments below:

@ontiretse27 complained:

"Loved the 1st season because it was new faces… same people every show as if we don’t have new talent."

@muthambi_ndivho questioned:

"Why can't they let go of these oldies we need fresh talent?"

@Victori98500419 shared:

"Ahhhh old faces."

@NomthyNelu wrote:

"Ai manje we going to see old same faces, kanti season 1 was fire with new faces."

@L_miona responded:

"The first season was nice because it had new and fresh faces. What is this now?

@ThuliXakana replied:

"Weeeh kanti, it was nice and okay with new faces. Personally, I'm tired of watching the same old faces."

@Leehle23 said:

"We enjoyed seeing new faces on season one, leh is not make sure."

Adulting stars Londeka Sishi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londeka Sishi became a fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show Adulting. Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and had to quit immediately after bagging the role of Adulting.

