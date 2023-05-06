Adulting actress Londeka Sishi has opened up about the overwhelming love and support she is receiving from viewers of the show

The star who broke into the limelight by playing Nkanyezi in the Showmax series said she tears up when she thinks of how accepting Mzansi has been

The star-studded show has been trending on social media each week as Mzansi dishes their thoughts on the series

Londeka Sishi became an instant fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show, Adulting.

'Adulting' actress Londeka Sishi has opened up about her new role.

Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and quit her job with immediate effect after bagging the role on Adulting. speaking to Drum magazine, Londeka said she believes God opened this position up for her because everything has been sailing smoothly.

The new kid on the block said the love and support from her fans have been overwhelming.

"It is such an unbelievable feeling when people, strangers actually, just show you so much kindness. Life can convince you that you are not worthy of good things, and then people you have never even met show you so much love. It has truly been a blessing and it has been very affirming."

Londeka Sishi gets candid about the explicit scenes in Adulting

Londeka plays Nkanyezi who is Bonga Thembe, (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu)'s love character. The two have had some steamy scenes that have set tongues wagging on social media.

Speaking about the saucy scenes, Sishi said she had to ignore her other for a few days after the show came out, ZAlebs reports.

"It was definitely a shock. I did not warn anyone when we were shooting. My mother told the congregation that I was going to be on the show. When the show came out I ignored her for a couple of days. we have never spoken about it."

Skeem Saam actress Hellen Motsuki gets attacked for mistress role as Melita at the grocery store

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Hellen Motsuki was recently interviewed by Sowetan about her infamous role as Melita on the SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam. The actress who plays the character of a gold-digging hospital receptionist said she was hit with a trolley by an elderly woman at a grocery store.

“She hit me in the heel with a trolley. When I looked at her, she said, ‘I did it purposely because you are stealing other women’s husbands. I swear if you do that to my husband, I will deal with you.’ It was only then that it hit me that she thought I was Melita.”

