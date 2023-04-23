Skeem Saam star Hellen Motsuki opened up in an interview about the highs and lows of being a household name

The actress who portrays the character of Melita said a fan of the soapie attacked her at the grocery store

Twitter users said they couldn't believe some viewers think Melita's mistress character was real

Hellen Motsuki revealed she was attacked by a 'Skeem Saam' viewer. Image: @hellen_bright

Source: Instagram

Hellen Motsuki was recently interviewed by Sowetan about her infamous role as Melita on the SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam. The actress who plays the character of a gold-digging hospital receptionist said she was hit with a trolley by an elderly woman at a grocery store.

“She hit me in the heel with a trolley. When I looked at her, she said, ‘I did it purposely because you are stealing other women’s husbands. I swear if you do that to my husband, I will deal with you.’ It was only then that it hit me that she thought I was Melita.”

Melita is currently having an affair with the hospital's CEO Mr Kgomo, and their salacious storyline has led viewers to hate her, reported The South African.

Hellen revealed that she is afraid to go out in public now because of her bad encounter with the fan who can't separate fiction from reality.

Twitter users praise Hellen on her Skeem Saam role

Mzansi people said Hellen was nailing her role and compared her to TV legends like Pamela Nomvete, who was also hated for her portrayal of Ntsiki on Generations.

@KeabetsweMoitsi said:

"Remember that lady who was playing Ntsiki on generations said she was getting death threats? She said people hated her in real life because of that character."

@TS_muffins posted:

"I mean at some point the guy that played Nkabinde also had to assure people he’s not a wizard."

@Kabelombl mentioned:

"Some people can’t separate acting, hence they get manipulated by some church leaders."

@Thando55103340 stated:

"My grandmother thinks that all that happening in these soapies is real life. I laugh at her every time when she gets emotional."

@Khusi40366405 mentioned:

"Don't stress Melita just kill the role I love it."

@MzuraVanie posted:

"That one got cheated on trust me."

@politepal

"That's when you know you are on top of your role."

