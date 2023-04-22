A video of Msaki performing at one of her final concerts is trending on social media, and peeps are not coping

The footage shows Msaki crying and trying to brace herself to go on stage in front of thousands of concertgoers

People got emotional that she was bowing out of the industry, and some said her music changed their lives

The reality that Msaki is stepping away from the music industry is sinking in for her fans. A clip taken at one of her final shows went viral on TikTok.

Msaki goes for crying at her concert

Msaki can be seen overcome with emotions in the video posted by @siphiwumusamasimu on TikTok and was viewed more than 174 000 netizens. Hundreds of people expressed their sadness in the comments that the Mntakababa hitmaker is touring for the last time.

Msaki announces her departure form the music industry

The singer announced that she was leaving Showbiz because she doesn't like the media attention and people prying into her personal life.

This was after Msaki made waves for allegedly having an affair with radio and TV presenter Smash Afrika.

Msaki opened up on MacG's podcast about how the allegations and social media backlash affected her mental health and made her realise that celeb life was not suitable for her.

Msaki's fans show her love on TikTok

@singelar _ khabazela said:

"May she find the outmost peace in the world, she deserves it all I'll definitely miss her.❤️"

@brownnomalisa mentioned

"I wish bullies knew the impact they got on other souls."

@toyamopedi wrote:

"I wish she knew how much her songs healed me."

@roxeynhlamu_cee stated:

"The effects of bullying. Can’t wait for you to go find the healing you need and come back and be the amazing artist we all know and love.❤️"

@kabawo6 shared:

"I was there and she didn't disappoint. Great performance! "

@mizzthang2 stated:

"No one said she must retire!"

@Elle_Ngobeni commented:

"A literal visual representation of “the show must go on” you cry, dry your eyes and go out there to face the world."

@gugulethumthethw1 stated:

"I'm glad I was at her last performance in kirstenbosch, she has angelic voice and a very talented woman.❤️"

