Grief can come in waves, and for Mante Majaivane, honouring her friend who passed away through dance was her way to remember him

The influencer posted a video of her doing a dance battle with other influencers involved in the same craft

People praised her for doing such a beautiful tribute to honour her late bra through something he loved

Dancers pay tribute to a late friend. Images: @mante_majaivane1820/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok dance influencer Mante Majaivane expressed her grief through dance. The Johannesburg dancer uploaded a video of her dancing to an Amapiano dance routine in which she paid tribute to her late friend.

She was doing a dance battle with other TikTok influencers @Bhathistar_black and @Adrianhughes, known for their flawless moves.

Since she shared the post and laid her emotions bare, the video has clocked over 113 000 views and over 7 000 likes.

She said:

"This marks the one year birthday of my friend that I lost on his birthday. I will forever keep you in my heart."

Mzansi congratulate dancer on killer moves

People across the country were impressed by the young girl's effortless moves. Many encouraged her to go pro and enter international dance competitions.

Here are some of the comments:

@SIMON said:

"If the world could create a worldwide dance competition, SA would definitely slay."

@Babybrown commented:

"Ooooh! Sorry for the loss. Real friends can't be replaced."

Rodacia said:

"In my head, I'm definitely dancing like this but the body is refusing me. Your moves are on point."

ChocoLIT commented:

"African legs on fire."

