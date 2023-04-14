Deli Malinga is trending on TikTok for her sleek moves and facial expressions, and peeps are loving her interpretation

Online users said the actress moves way better than most younger people today

The Umkhokha: The Curse star's daughter, known as TikTok user @nto_060, shared her mother's impressive moves, and peeps were in love

'Umkhoka' actress shows slick moves. Images: @nto_060/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @nto_060 shared a post of her mother, actress Deli Malinga, doing her rendition of the Amapiano dance routine. The video has over two million views and close to 160K likes, and the shares seem to keep growing.

The former Generations actress is seen dancing to the Yahyuppiyah track by Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, and Justin 99. Deli was being recorded by her daughter, who gushed over her mother and her impeccable rhythm.

Mzansi enjoys impressive moves from KZN woman

People across the country have shared their thoughts on the viral video, with many applauding the woman for moving so effortlessly. Others praised her for being on the beat and keeping to the rhythm.

Here are some of the comments:

@NutmecMcnuts said

"Wow, here I am, I don't even know how to do it."

@Precious commented:

"She nailed it. Lapho yangihlula."

@magatshen ndloe said:

"Nice mommy you nailed it."

@kuneneandile commented:

"Haibo, I salute you"

@Dianne commented:

"Aww, Zobee, I love your work Mama."

@longaMamie said:

"You nailed it. I would love to learn this dance too."

@mixmotion8

"You are so good in acting, ngikukwatele ngempela."

Canadian woman nails Amapiano dance challenge, Mzansi applauds TikTok of popular SA trend

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Canadian lady who was a hit for her rendition of the popular TikTok trend.

The lady danced to a popular sound in South Africa, and viewers loved her. The Canadian did the necessary moves effortlessly as she got down to the popular beat that had the TikTok app in a chokehold.

South Africans who found the video were happy to tell the woman whether she was doing it right.

Source: Briefly News