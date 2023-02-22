A beautiful woman wearing pyjamas participated in the Bacardi dance challenge and killed it in her comfy clothes

The dancer said she wants to perfect the trending dance that was popularised by people from Pretoria

Netizens thought her dance moves were good enough and showered her with love in the comments section

A woman took part in the Bacardi dance challenge and went viral

A young lady @nasaa.reloadedd that creates dance video content jumped on the Bacardi dance challenge. She expressed that she wants to become a "Bacardi warrior" and it is clear the hours she has put into practising are paying off.

Woman posts viral Bacardi TikTok video

The budding dancer posted a TikTok video busting Bacardi moves and went viral. The vibey clip was seen by over 1.3 million people, and they were completely taken with her flow. People in the comments section wished they could move like the skilled lady and asked for tutorials. Some TikTokkers joked that in their heads they were dance masters but their bodies needed to catch up.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the viral Bacardi dance video

@vanesabusisiwe said:

"In my brain, I can do this."

@og_preety_thug asked:

"Is there anyone in South Africa that doesn't have a big nyash?"

@shalomekosiwe153 shared:

"I can do this but I just don't want to show off."

@viviannervee25 stated:

"In my brain, I can do more than this but in reality, you are the champ."

@inkie0333 commented:

"My mind says it's easy but my body neh eish."

@ratimaubane_ posted:

"I love a hun that dances to Bacardi."

@daki250 wrote:

"Someone in America is trying to get this right but can't."

@spukymoon asked:

"I see what you are doing but I wanna know where did you buy your outfit."

Pretoria girl’s Bacardi dance at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1M, Mzansi impressed by lit moves

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

