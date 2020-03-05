3 best cremora tart recipes worth your while: how to balance sweetness?

Nothing sounds as good as a great meal after a long tiring day, which is why you need to check out a few cremora tart recipes.

Every once in a while you need to treat yourself to something special. It even tastes better if you make it yourself.

Consider the following simple-to-follow recipes when next you are thinking about a cremora tart.

Also, Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Priyanka shares with Briefly.co.za the ingredients/toppings that contribute to the cake's taste.

Image: facebook.com, @recipesfromnamibia, @magicalbakingbybetty, @marmalede

It is not always that you will visit a restaurant to enjoy a mean cremora tart. It is encouraged that you buy the ingredients and do the cooking yourself. This way, you do not have to worry about portion limits. You can indulge and even share with friends and loved ones.

Insights from the expert

Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Priyanka Govender-Chanderdeo (@inspiredbyprisfood) shares special ingredients/toppings that contribute to the cake's taste:

Cheesecake can be complemented with many different toppings and ingredients. Try a contrast to balance the sweetness of the cheesecake/cremora tart.

Some of her favourite toppings are:

Sticky caramel sauce with a sprinkle of sea salt flakes to create a salted caramel layer Zesty blueberry compote balanced with sugar, lemon juice and zest. Delicious lemon curd, store-bought or homemade.

If you haven't had a lemon curd cheesecake you are missing out.

How to make different variations of cremora tert

As you continue to search for the different cremora tert resep, it helps to note that different people make them differently depending on their preference. With so many variations to look at, we shall focus on three different recipes that are easy to make.

1. Fridge tart recipes with condensed milk

Image: facebook.com, @theweekendmagazine

The first recipe will include the use of condensed milk. You can also add some fruits and make a variation such as the cremora tart with pineapple. Follow the procedure below:

Ingredients

250 g powdered coffee creamer

1 x can sweetened condensed milk

125 ml (½ C) boiling water

125 ml (½ C) lemon juice

1 x 400 g can Rhodes Very Cherry, drained

200 g (1 packet) coconut biscuits

Method

Using a large bowl, start by mixing the coffee creamer and boiling water.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com

Beat the mixture until it is all smooth.

Put it in the fridge until it is cold.

Make use of an electric mixer to whip the chilled coffee creamer. This should be done until the mixture becomes light, fluffy and thick.

To this, add condensed milk as well as lemon juice. You should beat it until it blends well.

Refrigerate for another 30 minutes. Alternatively, let it stay in the fridge until it starts setting.

You should then arrange 12 biscuits on a large piece of tin with foils. They should be in three even rows.

Once you have set them, pour the chilled mixture on top of the cookies.

After this, arrange the Rhodes Very Cherry fruit at the center.

Holding onto the tinfoil, lift the longer sides and let them come together to create a top triangle that folds the foil's long edges together in a secure and smooth triangle.

Put in the fridge again for an hour or up to a time when it sets, just before serving.

You need to pour melted chocolate on top of the tart. Allow it to set before you can slice and serve.

2. Peppermint crisp tart

Image: facebook.com, @magicalbakingbybetty

This is a great recipe for a snack that is rich in flavour. It is one of the common fridge tart recipes with tennis biscuits that you can make easily. It makes an excellent dessert choice. To make it follow the procedure below:

Ingredients

1 cups Whipped Topping

3 tablespoons Sugar

1 can of Caramel (this is about 380g)

3 drops of Peppermint Extract

100 grams of Peppermint Crisp Chocolate (or Lindt Peppermint 100g Slab), Plus Extra For Garnish

2 packages of Tennis Biscuits (or Coconut/Vanilla Thin Wafers), 200 Gram Packages

Instructions

Put the whipped topping with caramel combined in a food processor.

Blend the mixture until it is smooth.

Add some sugar to the mix and then blend again.

Cut up the chocolate into small pieces.

Add this to the caramel mixture and then blend well.

You should then add the peppermint extract drops.

Mix everything together well.

Next, you need to line a rectangular dish or tray with the tennis biscuits.

Put a layer of the caramel mix onto it.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com

You should then layer with more biscuits followed caramel. Do this until you have three layers.

Put the dessert in your fridge for at least 4 hours. This will allow it to set.

Once again, break 1 more Peppermint Crisp chocolate. Use the pieces as sprinkles that you will use to top up the dessert.

3. Granadilla fridge tart

Image: facebook.com, @marmalede

This is a perfect tart that you should consider making for desserts. You can make it serve 8 to 12 people in one sitting.

Ingredients

I packet lemon jelly or an equivalent of 128 grams. This is enough to make one pint of jelly.

I can of condensed milk or an equivalent of 450 grams.

500 grams of yoghurt. Choose your favourite flavour.

10 pieces of digestive biscuits or 10 graham crackers

I tablespoon melted butter or margarine.

Method

Crush the biscuits in the best way possible.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com

To this, add melted butter and press the mixture in the bottom of your pie dish.

Place the mixture in the fridge for an hour.

Make some jelly with half the packet's content.

Add condensed milk and then stir it.

Next, add yoghurt and stir.

Pour this mixture into the chilled biscuit base and put in the fridge immediately for an hour.

You can now decorate it as you desire.

It is possible to double the mix by using gelatine, which you mix with half the recommended water, an extra 500 grams of yoghurt and a 300 grams carton of cream cheese.

With three recipes to get you started, all you need to do is choose the best cremora tart recipe. You can always try all the three if you have time. This way, you can settle on your best recipe of all time. Cremora tart makes the best desserts of all time.

