Khanya Mkangisa's boyfriend and baby daddy is rumoured to be cheating on her

The TV personality's man, Desmond Williams's alleged side chick, dropped what seems to be screenshots of their chats

The jokes are flying, and South Africans are floored by the rumours and the pair's supposed conversations

Rumour has it that Khanya Mkangisa's baby daddy is cheating on her, and the alleged side chick dropped files.

Khanya Mkangisa's man faces cheating allegations

Word on the street is that Khanya Mkangisa's man has been messing around with another woman.

Desmond Williams, who is also the former YoTv presenter's baby daddy, allegedly double-crossed her, and the supposed side chick revealed screenshots of their very graphic conversations. This, according to gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

In the screenshots shared by Khawula, Williams and his rumoured mistress appear to chat on Instagram, though his profile picture is from 2018, which begs the question of when the conversations were had.

Although one thing is clear, he appears to be utterly infatuated with her.

From spamming her phone with steamy texts, almost yearning for her, to arranging to meet up at the rumoured side chick's residence, the texts are very detailed and show that the pair has been seeing each other for some time.

Not only that, but in one of their conversations, the side told Williams that "his girl can do a better job" of satisfying him, seemingly baiting for reassurance, to which he responded:

"She's not you."

Briefly News previously reported on Khanya and Williams' relationship after she announced her pregnancy.

It's believed that Khanya may have broken up Williams and his ex-fiancée, Mawe Vundla, sister of Tshepi Vundla.

Reacting to the latest allegations, the businessman posted an Instagram story with three laughing emojis and tagged Musa Khawula.

Khawula, on the other hand, also alleges that Williams gave his side chick a bottle of Belaire during their last meet-up on 16 June 2025. The bottle is believed to belong to Khanya.

Here's what Mzansi said about the allegations

South Africans threw jokes while some netizens bashed Williams:

SyntaxSavvyy said:

"'Your girl can do a better job,' that was bait for the reassurance she needed."

ora_molokwane was unimpressed:

"'She’s not you,' mind you, he’s talking about the mother of his child."

mixedracedUncle threw shade at Khanya:

"What did she expect by giving a divorced man a child, whose marriage failed because of infidelity?"

kuanele_ laughed:

"From 'In your dreams,' to 'Thank you, come back tomorrow.' Oh, I know what he is!"

KellySkyDaniels wrote:

"I’d be so disgusted if a man texts me like this."

Wizba was floored:

"After saying 'In your dreams,' she still sent apartment details and wanted more? Some women really have no backbone."

venusdefined claimed:

"Men’s dating life is really enhanced by who they’ve been publicly involved with. Most of these girls probably wouldn’t even give him the time of day, but because of the woman he’s attached to, they go out of their way to prove a point."

HRHAfricaness recalled:

"Didn't he cheat on his wife, Mawe, with Khanya? I guess karma came around sooner than later."

