Khanya Mkangisa's pregnancy announcement has sparked curiosity about her love life, with a photo of her alleged boyfriend Desmond Williams going viral

Williams, her boyfriend of two years, was revealed by blogger Musa Khawula to be her baby daddy and also Mawe Vundla's ex-fiancé

Fans discussed the interconnected relationships in the industry, including Tshepi Vundla's past with JR and K.Naomi, highlighting the complexities of celebrity dating circles

South Africans have been digging for more information about Khanya Mkangisa's love life after her recent pregnancy announcement. A picture of the star's alleged baby daddy has resurfaced and fans are sharing what they know about him.

A picture of Khanya Mkangisa's baby daddy has shocked Mzansi. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Photo of Khanya Mkangisa's boyfriend goes viral

Mzansi rumormongers have been going up and down social media streets looking for more information about Khanya Mkangisa's man.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula answered their prayers when he shared a picture of the actress' baby daddy. Per Khawula's post, the star is having a baby with her boyfriend of two years Desmond Williams. Khawula also revealed the juicy details about who Williams has dated in the past. The post read:

"Khanya Mkhangisa's baby daddy is her boyfriend of 2 years Desmond Williams. Desmond Williams is also Mawe Vundla's ex-fiancé. Mawe Vundla is Tshepi Vundla's sister. Tshepi Vundla stealth JR from her then friend K Naomi."

Fans weigh in on the entanglements in the entertainment industry

The news got fans talking about how celebrities always date the same people. Some even shared details about the controversial relationships that have happened in the past.

@KG_Mulelwa said:

"What I know is that when Tshepi Vundla was still dating Tebello (the friend who died with AKA) K.Naomi who was her friend slept with Tebello and that’s how the friendship broke. Had no idea K.Naomi dated JR? eh JHB Girlies are dangerous."

@KG_Mulelwa added:

"Yeerrr I knew it. She dated this guy while he was still married to Mawe which resulted in their divorce. It was in 2022 when I saw pics of her and this guy on baecation on IG and she removed the post very fast."

@Ron_YNWA wrote:

"Lol that's a food web."

@Desire10116681 commented:

"Proper intersextions baba."

Khanya Mkangisa gives 1st look at lavish baby shower

Briefly News previously reported that Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower was an absolute stunner! She posted an Instagram video on her page that gives a glimpse of the breathtaking decor. The white theme at the venue could easily pass for a wedding wonderland.

Khanya extended heartfelt thanks to Nono Events for bringing her vision to life. The actress also gave her family and friends a shout-out for their love and support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News