South African influencers Cyan Boujee and Lasizwe Dambuza turned many heads with their recent pictures

The Awkward Dates star posted three stunning pictures of himself and the DJ on his social media pages, which quickly went viral

Many netizens gushed over the stunning pictures as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Lasizwe Dambuza and Cyan Boujee stunned in gorgeous pictures. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wow, one thing about Cyan Boujee is that her beauty radiates every room she enters. The 23-year-old influencer stunned in amazing pictures with Khanyi Mbau's younger sibling, Lasizwe Dambuza.

Recently, the 26-year-old influencer who surprised his mom with a shopping spree had many netizens gushing over the gorgeous pictures of himself and Cyan Boujee, which were posted on Sunday, 29 June 2025, on his social media pages.

These pictures were taken after their intense game of Drink Or Tell The Truth on YouTube.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to the influencers' pictures

Shortly after the pictures went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to them. Here's what they had to say below:

@_masemola5517 wrote:

"Looks like Lasizwe traded the comedy mic for a love mic Cyan got him singing a new tune."

palesa_luba said:

"Man?! You see, a real woman will remind you who you are, jokes man. Anyway, on more serious terms, you are more handsome this way."

thegreatgodigrande responded:

"@lasizwe this was so refreshing and good to watch. You and Sesi @cyan.boujee24 keep growing closer to my heart.❤️Do a joint something; it would eat."

itismuff replied:

"One thing about July babies …you will never confirm them."

stranger_msunu wrote:

"Noooo man why are these pictures different from the ones on Twitter (X)."

Cyan Boujee looked gorgeous in pictures with Lasizwe. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

DJ Cyan Boujee shows off body

Meanwhile, netizens are gushing over her pictures with Lasizwe Dambuza, Cyan Boujee previously made numerous TikTok videos in which she spoke about the process she underwent before jetting off to Turkey for gastric sleeve surgery.

After her surgery, Cyan also maintained the same level of transparency when it came to how she maintained her body. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video she posted which she showed how her body looked before the surgery and how she currently looks now, two months later.

Fitness expert Bonge Gumede shared with Briefly News how crucial it is to focus on abdominal exercises post-surgery. Bonge Gumede suggested a few core exercises, such as planks, leg raises, and crunches, saying they can "help tighten the abdominal area and reduce risk of sagging skin."

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's new boyfriend

In more entertainment news updates, Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee made headlines once again after she spoiled her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend on his birthday. The star shared some content while on vacation. She flaunted her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a snap of Cyan Boujee and her new man on their Twitter (X) page. The controversial media influencer Cyan Boujee seems to be in another new relationship after she dumped her ex-lover after spending R50K on him. Netizens reacted to this story.

Source: Briefly News