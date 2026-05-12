In an interview published on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Dumi Mkokstad addressed trending footage showing him with a firearm on his hip

The gospel singer clarified why and where the clip was filmed, and who the owner of the weapon was

He expressed frustration that the clip was blown out of proportion because of his public profile

Dumi Mkokstad broke his silence on footage of him showing off a gun. Image: dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Seasoned gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad has broken his silence regarding a viral video of him holding a gun.

The Endaweni ebanzi singer topped social media trending charts after a video of him with a gun on his hip was shared on social media.

The video, which came days after he celebrated his birthday on Thursday, 7 May 2026, left several South Africans with questions, which he gladly answered when contacted by Daily Sun for comment.

Dumi Mkokstad addresses viral footage of him holding a gun

Responding to questions about whether he owns a gun, Dumi Mkokstad, whose real name is Mdumiseni Nzimande, said the viral clip is old and was originally filmed in 2021. He said that the gun didn’t belong to him, but to one of his friends. He gave context on how he ended up holding the gun during a football tournament.

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"The gun doesn't belong to me. It belongs to one of my friends, and it's an old video from 2021. That year, I was invited to Msinga, KZN, to perform during a soccer tournament, and it was my first time holding a gun," he said.

He pointed out that even in the video, the holster didn’t fit him properly at the hip because it wasn’t made for him.

"If you watch the video properly, you'll see that the gun isn't properly fitted on my hip,’ Dumi Mkokstad added.

The gospel musician lamented how the video was blown out of proportion because it was about him. He said if it were a new video, he would take responsibility.

"It was posted by a friend, and I shared it. Now, people have found something negative because the video is about me. I don't want this to be blown out of proportion because it's an old video. If it was something new, I'd take full responsibility," he said.

Dumi Mkokstad denied owning a gun. Image: dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad marks 25 years in ministry and music industry

In other entertainment news, Dumi Mkokstad celebrated a major career milestone.

In July 2025, the award-winning gospel musician celebrated 25 years since he joined the ministry and the music industry. His career started in Cabazana, Eastern Cape, where his love for gospel music developed early.

To mark his silver anniversary, Mkokstad brought his Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour to Cape Town.

Dumi Mkokstad and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media tributes.

In the 2024 article, the publication reported that Dumi shared wedding pictures and a loving message on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and love for his wife.

Source: Briefly News