South African award-winning Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad celebrated yet another career milestone

The Mbize hitmaker recently marked 25 years since he joined the ministry and also the music industry

In celebration of his anniversary, he will be bringing his Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour to Cape Town

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Dumi Mkokstad celebrated a huge career milestone. Image: Oupa Bopape and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

South African award-winning Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad celebrated yet another career milestone.

Acoording to TshisaLIVE, the talented musician recently marked 25 years in ministry and the music industry. This greatest achievement was celebrated just days after Mkokstad paid tribute to the late evangelist and motivational speaker Dr S.D. Gumbi who passed away on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

Dumi revealed to the publication that he would celebrate this milestone with his fans by bringing his Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour to Cape Town on Saturday, 2 August 2025, at the Good Hope Christian Centre.

He said:

"This is more than a concert. It is a movement. A moment of gratitude for 25 years in the ministry and a call to the nation to rise up in worship."

A look at how Dumi Mkokstad's career began

Dumi’s journey started in Cabazana, Eastern Cape, where his love for gospel music developed early. Over more than twenty-five years, he has become one of the genre's most respected voices, known for soul-stirring hits like Calvary, Egameni LikaJesu, and The Overflow — Gcwala Kimi. His strong vocals, genuine lyrics, and steadfast faith have earned him several South African Music Awards and the admiration of fans worldwide.

To celebrate his 25 years in gospel, Dumi has organised a national tour. The Kingdom Mandate Revival Tour began in May with a sold-out show at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Johannesburg. It featured stirring performances from gospel icons such as Kholeka, Sindi Ntombela, Omega Khunou, Oncemore Six, and Nontokozo Mkhize.

He will be joined on stage by the Kingdom Worshippers, a talented group of emerging gospel artists discovered through the Kingdom Mandate Talent Search earlier this year. Their energetic performances and genuine passion add a new layer to the revival, representing the next wave of worship leaders.

Dumi Mkokstad marked 25 years in the music industry. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka celebrates 3 years at Kaya 959

Another celebrity to have celebrated a huge career milestone is the controversial Sol Phenduka.

The Podcast and Chill host celebrated his work anniversary on Tuesday, 1st July 2025, which marked three years since he became a part of the popular radio station family.

While celebrating his journey at the radio station, Phenduka was shocked by how much time had passed since he joined, but expressed his gratitude for still being an employee at Kaya 959.

"Wow, 3 years already. Thank you," he said.

Theo Kgosinkwe and wife celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Theo Kgosinkwe celebrated four years of marriage with his wife, Vourné.

The Mafikizolo star's wife posted sweet throwback photos from their wedding day and toasted many more years together as a married couple. Fans gushed over the couple and celebrated their anniversary with genuine messages.

Source: Briefly News