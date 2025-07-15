The death of evangelist and motivational speaker, Dr S.D. Gumbi sent shockwaves across social media

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is the latest celebrity to pay his respects to the iconic figure

Social media users reacted to Mkokstad's post and shared their thoughts on his post

South African Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad was the latest public figure to react to the sudden passing of Dr S.D. Gumbi. On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, it was announced that the evangelist and motivational speaker had passed away.

Dumi Mkokstad took to social media to pay his respects to the iconic figure, expressing deep sorrow over his death.

"Rest with the Lord, Dr SD Gumbi," the singer penned.

The death of Dr S.D. Gumbi sparked a wave of touching posts from people online. Gumbi was not just a pastor, he juggled many titles including Pentecostalist, evangelist, motivational speaker, bible expositor and marriage counsellor.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed nor disclosed.

Dr Gumbi's health in the spotlight

The star's death came just after reports that his health had been deteriorating. Leading up to his passing, Gumbi reportedly lost his leg after it was amputated. He was then wheelchair bound.

Many public figures have come out to share their heartfelt thoughts on Gumbi and his legacy. Former Spirit of Praise singer Benjamin Dube wrote on X, "Oooh man, this Kingdom Giant. Dr SD Gumbi."

Former EFF member, Floyd Shivambu, released a statement on behalf of his new movement, Mayibuye.

"Mayibuye holds religious leaders like Dr. Gumbi in the highest regard, recognising their indispensable contributions to the moral, social, and spiritual fabric of our society.

"We will always honour their selfless dedication, drawing inspiration from figures like Dr. Gumbi, who bridged the gap between faith and community action. His work in promoting ethical leadership and anti-corruption stances aligns with our vision of a just South Africa, free from the betrayals of neoliberal alliances."

Netizens share touching messages

Users reacted to Mkokstad's post and shared their thoughts on Gumbi's passing.

Check out the reactions below:

@Phathis03457426 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Yoleka_Ntuli wished:

"Ohh no. May him soul rest in perfect peace, "usekhona uAmen."

@ramoroaswi said:

"He ran his race and finished it, may he go rest in peace and rise in glory."

@CB_Nkwana stated:

"We honour his legacy as a true legend. May his soul rest in everlasting peace."

@PearlNohM copied his phrase:

"Usakhona u-Amen kodwa."

@Mokotjo_Ben said:

"Oh my God. May his soul rest in power. He ran his race. Rest in grace my father. You ran your race and your assignment was complete."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speaks on Gumbi's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Power FM radio personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi paid tribute to pastor Dr SD Gumbi.

Gumbi has passed away at the age of 66 years old on Monday, 14 July, and reports suggest that he was reportedly ill for some time.

South Africans and Mzansi celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster and preacher.

