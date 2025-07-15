Popular Power FM radio personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has paid tribute to legendary Ukhozi FM radio personality and pastor Dr SD Gumbi

Gumbi, who passed away at 66 years old on Monday, 14 July, was reportedly ill for some time, was wheelchair-bound, and had his leg amputated

South Africans and Mzansi celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster and preacher

Media personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who previously made headlines when he partied with Sol Phenduka, has bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi.

The former politician turned radio personality, who recently joined Power FM, says Dr Gumbi's passing shatters him.

The PowerFM radio personality took to his X account on Monday, 14 July, to bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi.

"I have received the most devastating news. Dr SD Gumbi has passed on. Death is so greedy, though. My heart is shattered. And yet, he will insist that he has gone to be with the lord! May his loving wife be comforted, his children, and close relatives. Above all, the whole body of Christ! Usehambile uAmen!: said Ndlozi.

Daily Sun reports that the Ukhozi FM legend, who was popularly known for his phrase "U-Amen Asekhona", died on Monday, 14 July, after a long illness.

The 66-year-old had reportedly been ill for some time, was wheelchair-bound, and had his leg amputated.

Entertainment channel MDNNews revealed on its X account on Tuesday that Gumbi, who is famously known as the "Giant of Faith", served as a teacher, pastor, and a father figure to many.

South Africans mourn the Giant of Faith

@Mbhape1 replied:

"This is the normal Quinton/Mbuyiseni I knew back then. Leaving EFF brought back your humility. Condolences to Gumbi's family."

Media personality @PennyLebyane said:

"Awe. Mfudisi Gumbi. Siyabonga (thank you) as the body of Christ. Condolences to you, as we, Doc. He mentored and raised a lot of our current church leaders, as well as other fields. What a great teacher of the Word. May the Gumbi family and the whole brotherhood be comforted."

@EmmiieTLO responded:

"A preacher of the word of God. A servant of the Kingdom of Christ and a father to many. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends."

@NkulumoSibanda wrote:

"This is the Giant indeed. Good night, Baba. I know you in the arms of the Father."

@asithandaze replied:

"Old man Gumbi was unique. He contributed to my walk in the faith and growth in the spirit. May God be kind to him and may he find rest in the hereafter."

@Remiazania2 said:

"Dr SD Gumbi's sermons were always very inspiring, touching on every aspect of life and enlightening, accompanied with relevant jokes. Never a dull moment when he was in the pulpit. May his soul rest in peace."

