Former EFF politician and legislator Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is gearing up for his debut on PowerFM on Monday 3 March

Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dhlomo offered Mbuyiseni Ndlozi advice after coming across a video of him in the studio

Mzansi was far from pleased with Sizwe Dhlomo's advice and urged him to let Mbuyiseni Ndlozi learn at his own pace

As Mbuyiseni Ndlozi gears up for his debut on PowerFM, renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has corrected his radio technique. Ndlozi, a former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member and MP recently landed a new role on PowerFM.

Sizwe Dhlomo corrects Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ahead of PowerFM debut

PowerFM shared a short clip of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi practising in the studio ahead of his radio debut on Monday, 3 March. The video shows Ndlozi vibing to Fruits of Your Toil by Sankomota while going through the paces. PowerFM captioned the video:

“Preparations underway for POWER Talk on 3rd March with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 🎥.”

Responding to the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Sizwe Dhlomo, who has been a radio host for a while, stepped in and advised Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to put the headphone cable on his left ear and not the right like he had done in the now-viral snippet. Dhlomo posted:

“Cable goes on the left ear doc.”

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's advice to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Netizens flooded Sizwe Dhlomo’s comments section with mixed reactions. Several social media users accused the Kaya 959 host of being bitter, while others argued that his advice was outdated. A section of netizens explained why Sizwe had advised Ndlozi to put the cable on his left ear instead of his right. Others reminded Sizwe Dhlomo of his humble beginnings and urged him to allow Dr Ndlozi to learn. Here are some of the comments:

@EdgarLegoale claimed:

“You are bitter”

@zolile777 argued:

“We no longer have to conform to these practises. It's like fork and knife, it's not a must that the knife should be on the right-hand side.”

@AmuMabasa2 explained:

“Most headphone cables are placed on the left side because the majority of people are right-handed, so the cord is less likely to interfere with their dominant hand movements when using a mouse, typing, or performing other actions.”

@NontandoT14 argued:

“Even if you had a point, preparation time is that time you will make mistakes, correct them, double check things so that on the day you do things right. You know that, right?”

@EvansMathibe asked:

“It was Vusi, and now it's Ndlozi. What's wrong, chief?”

@ZuluUnchained joked:

“How getting a job through connections look like in real time😂😂😂”

@LordPiccoloSA argued:

“Video could be a mirror display perhaps? Therefore, it might actually be on the left😂😂”

@UnaMbo1 advised:

“He’s still new in this. Let’s be patient.”

@i_am_shumani:

“Mr Know-it-all 😬”

@SdonaG shared:

“No one has to conform to them archaic rules. I was a community radio station presenter as a boy and I am right-handed. So, I kept the cable on the left so I could write notes freely with my right hand. Dr Ndlozi is left-handed and it makes sense to keep it on the right. Chill bro 😂”

@SankoM68765 remarked:

“Sizwe, you were also horrible on 702.I listened to that programme because of Gugu Mhlongo.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirms he was suspended by EFF

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed why he did not attend the EFF’s elective conference. In an interview, Ndlozi confirmed he was suspended from party activities six weeks before the conference.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opened up about his last days in the EFF. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

He said the suspension was unconventional because it was not in line with the EFF's code of conduct.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife reacts to his new venture

PowerFM listeners aren’t the only ones buzzing ahead of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s debut next Monday. Briefly News previously reported that Ndlozi's wife, Mmabatho Montsho, reacted to his new venture on social media.

Ndlozi resigned from politics following his suspension from the EFF stating that he would be focusing on academia.

