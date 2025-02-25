Renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo claims that more radio presenters will resign soon

Dhlomo said this while responding if he already knew that DJ Sbu was going to resign from Radio 2000 before the end of his contract

South Africans asked Sizwe Dhlomo to reveal the names of the radio presenters and the reason why they will be resigning

Popular media personality Sizwe Dlomo has claimed that more radio presenters are going to resign. His comments come after DJ Sbu recently announced his resignation from Radio 2000.

Sizwe Dhlomo claims more radio resignations are coming

Social media has been buzzing since DJ Sbu announced that he was leaving Radio 2000 before his contract ended. Now, Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dlomo has weighed in on the issue and made a bleak declaration.

After an X (formerly Twitter) user UncleT asked Sizwe if he was already aware that DJ Sbu was going to resign after a year at the SABC radio station, the media personality responded:

“Now let me tell you something else, that’s not all. More resignations coming.”

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's declaration

Sizwe’s declaration sparked a discussion in the comments section. While some asked Sizwe Dlomo to disclose more details, others lamented the state of radio in South Africa. Others speculated that Sizwe Dlomo was referring to himself whilst some threw around names of presenters they believe will be resigning soon. Here are some of the comments:

@GodPenuel observed:

“It saddens me that radio legends, like their government counterparts, have failed to develop talent for the next generation. I'm not really a radio person, but I can't say I know young radio legends-in-the-making like I did with the generation yaboSbu. Something is wrong somewhere.”

@MokwadiMo suggested:

“The listeners must remind the station manager that she is not bigger than the station. Lesedi FM listeners demanded Ba2cada to be brought back to Big Breakfast Show last week.”

@Sbusiso_Rza queried:

“Hayibo Sizwe uthini kithi? Do you mind taking us down the rabbit hole just for a second?”

@MrQuarantines asked:

“Are you also going to resign? Why can’t you guys start your own radio station or podcast?”

@justmash01 said:

“Is Sol resigning?”

@Zack_here said:

“The Big Dawg is coming back to the airwaves now people don't wanna compete. I mean, who can compete with the Big Dawg? Only Phat Joe, me thinks. 🤷”

@KatlegoGodKenna joked:

“Are you in charge of other Radio stations Siz? 🤣 You got shares maybe? Is that why you don't see your friend Anele as your competition although you're in the same slot?”

@Bhudda_Sai60 suggested:

“Radio 2k hasn't been the same, especially after last year's line-up, a lot changed and they lost big guns. I enjoyed Cleos show but I think he's next, he was Sbu's producer.”

@saintjono remarked:

“Lol, I know who you are talking about! Speaking out of turn always has serious consequences.”

Sizwe Dhlomo hints radio presenter may be fired

Sizwe Dhlomo's declaration comes after he hinted that a radio personality had been fired from their job.

While he didn't mention any names the Kaya 959 host claimed the radio station had already secured the radio personality's replacement before informing them that they had been fired.

Thando Thabete celebrates career milestone

Briefly News recently reported that popular radio presenter Thando Thabethe is celebrating a career milestone.

She announced her career milestone on Thursday 13 February 2025 which was World Radio Day.

